2020 Primary Runoff Election Results

Hargrove, Stokes Secure GOP Nominations

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

TEXAS – Voters went to the polls on Tuesday, July 14 to express their preference of candidates in the primary runoffs.

Houston County had four positions on the ballot. On the Republican side, there were two runoffs. The first runoff was a contest between Randy Hargrove and Ryan Martin for the Republican nomination for the County Sheriff’s position.

Early voting totals showed Hargrove with 931 votes while Martin garnered 675. Once all 22 precinct ballot boxes had been counted, Hargrove received 1,562 votes while Martin received 1,237.

Hargrove will now face off against Democratic nominee Charles Holmes in the general election scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In the race for Precinct 3 County Commissioner, Jimmy McMillan and Gene Stokes squared off on the July 14 ballot.

Early voting totals showed Stokes collected 219 votes while McMillan had 91. Once all 22 precinct ballot boxes had been counted, Stokes received 456 votes while McMillan received 257.

Stokes will now face off against Democratic nominee Reginald Berry in the general election scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

On the Democratic side of things, there were also two positions on the ballot.

The first was a contest for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the US Senate. The race pitted Mary “MJ” Hegar against Royce West.

Early voting in Houston County showed West with a 190-123 edge over Hegar. West maintained his lead over Hegar once all Houston County ballots had been counted by a margin of 285 to 106.

Hegar, however, won the statewide count by a margin of 498,180 to West’s 457,555. She will now face off against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the Nov. 3 general election.

In the other race on the Democratic ballot, Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo faced Chrysta Castaneda for the railroad commissioner’s nomination.

Early voting in Houston County showed Alonzo with a 164-147 edge over Castaneda. Alonzo maintained his lead over Castaneda Hegar once all Houston County ballots had been counted by a margin of 257 to 191.

Castaneda, however, won the statewide count by a margin of 575,460 to Alonzo’s 353,399. She will now face off against Republican Jim Wright in November’s contest.

In Anderson County, West garnered 276 early and 371 total votes to Hegar’s 130 early and 176 total. Castaneda had 245 early and 332 total votes while Alonzo had 151 early and 202 total votes.

There was not a GOP runoff in Anderson County. Election returns are not considered official until they are canvassed by the political parties.

