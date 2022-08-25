Crockett School Board Votes to Lower Taxes

By Greg Ritchie

CROCKETT – The Crockett Independent School District (CISD) held its regularly scheduled school board meeting Monday, Aug. 22. On the agenda this evening were the Texas Education Agency’s recent grades for school districts and the tax rate for the next year.

After a prayer and the pledge of allegiance, Board President Dr. John Garner called the meeting to order. During the public comments, it was pointed out that CISD needs to invest more for vocational training for the students.

After public comments were heard, the board voted to approve the consent agenda.

Crockett ISD Administrator Tarma Scroggins took the board through a detailed budget for the new year. There was a discussion about the fact that the district receives funding based on student attendance. It was pointed out that attendance is improving after the end of the COVID lockdowns. The budget was approved unanimously.

The board voted to reduce the current tax rate from $1.1387 to $1.0711.

CISD Superintendent John Emerich asked the students who participated in the FFA State Championships earlier this summer to address those present. They told the board about their projects. Two of the winners of state competitions are only beginning their freshman year. Emerich told the board the two would have gone on to the national FFA competition but their event will only be available on a national level starting next year. Emerich said he noticed all the hard work the two and their families had put in.

“Two weeks ago I was at one of the football practices and I noticed a vehicle at the Junior High,” Emerich said. “I thought, ‘Who is over there?’ I went over to check and these young ladies and their mother were there about 8 o’clock at night. They were making sure the rabbits were fed and taken care of.”

The board agreed CISD had much to be proud of as regards to the FFA program – students and teachers.

Dr. Garner became emotional when he addressed the students and the teachers present.

“I come from a family of educators myself,” Garner said as he choked up. “There are those who are teachers, and those who are educators. Those who just show up – and those who are professional educators. The teachers shy away from challenges; the true professional educators educate the students before them. Not easy. When some want to minimize the challenge, or walk away from the challenge – some of you dig in and meet the challenge. And we appreciate you very much.”

Emerich then trumpeted the positive grades the district received from the state. The elementary received a C, improving from an F the school received in 2018. There were no grades in the interim due to COVID. The junior high received a C and the high school a B. Overall the district received a C, missing a B by one point.

The conduct of CISD athletes was also discussed. Emerich noted the conduct and discipline of athletes was on display at a recent football scrimmage.

“There is a continued change in the attitude of our young men,” Emerich said. “As they came off the field they were encouraging each other to keep their cool and not get out of control. I don’t care what school it is, there are always heightened tension at the first scrimmage. I was very impressed with our players. Coach Dixon has done a good job of changing the culture. Our football program is growing. We have 20 more students involved this year than last year.”

A measure was also voted on allowing teachers and staff one week of paid leave per year with a confirmation of a positive case of COVID-19.

