Shots in Downtown Lovelady Send Man to Hospital

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – Shots rang out Wednesday, July 31 outside the Valero® gas station in downtown Lovelady, after an altercation between two men led to shots being fired and one of the men being life-lighted to a local hospital.

While names have not been officially released, sources confirm to The Messenger an argument began between two men over one man reportedly dating the other man’s sister. A verbal argument began in the parking lot outside the gas station, which led to one of the men leaving to go home and retrieve his pistol.

The man allegedly returned, pointed the pistol at the other man, who took out a semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle and firing twelve shots, hitting the man with the pistol several times. Authorities arrived on the scene and the man was flown to a hospital in Tyler where he underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition, although a more detailed update was not immediately available.

Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove could not provide too many details of the ongoing investigation, but confirmed there were at least four witnesses to the incident, which all confirmed the shooting appeared to be a case of self defense and no arrests were made. Deputies are still looking for any additional information to find any additional details. The sheriff’s office will complete their report and send it to the grand jury for consideration.

Hargrove mentioned there had been rumors a child was injured in the incident, but was able to tell The Messenger no one was hurt other than the man with the pistol, although there was a woman putting a child in a car seat nearby, the child was not hit or in danger.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]