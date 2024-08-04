Councilman Jones Clarifies Docelfino Response 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Precinct Two City Councilman Darrell Jones contacted The Messenger regarding our recent story about a criminal complaint filed by investigative journalist Wayne Dolcefino. Dolcefino alleged Jones was in violation of law when he claimed his personal communications were not considered “public information” and he would not turn them over.

Jones clarified it was not true he did not respond, saying the letter quoted in part in the story was his response, part of a ten-page document, including information about Dolcefino’s past and critical comments Dolcefino had made online, such as comparing some city council members to roaches. Jones said this response letter was sent June 28, nine days after Dolcefino’s company filed the request.

The Messenger originally reported this matter had been referred to the county attorney, but after county officials studied the case, it was returned to the office of District Attorney Donna Gordon Kaspar, who confirmed the “intake” process had begun, where the DA’s office works to determine the facts and evidence in the case, before deciding how to proceed.

Crockett Industrial and Economic Development Corporation (CEIDC) will have a meeting Monday, Aug. 5 at Crockett City Council at 5 p.m. (see related story in today’s edition)

