CISD Extravaganza Welcomes Students, Parents Back To School

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Independent School District (CISD) will hold its second annual Back To School Extravaganza Tuesday, Aug. 6 in the Andrew Hopkins Dome from 5-7 p.m. The event is designed to be a fun evening, with food and many groups to welcome kids and parents to another school year, while getting them more informed about all of the opportunities open to them during the next school year.

Parents who already pre-registered their children for classes were automatically entered for a drawing for one of four $250 gift cards to HEB®. Don’t worry if you haven’t registered your child yet, the event will feature dozens of booths from community organizations, school club and departments and local businesses, where door prizes will be given out every 15 minutes.

The event begins after the Meet the Teacher event, from 4-6 p.m. Parents are encouraged to come out to meet their children’s teachers and get to know the people who will guide them through the next year of school, ask questions about their classes and express any concerns they may have. As the kids get older and can begin to choose elective classes, speaking with the teacher beforehand can help them understand the curriculum better and decide if they want to take the elective or opt for a different one.

The extravaganza will have teachers and so much more to see and learn, according to Stephanie Anderson, CISD Parent/Family Engagement Coordinator. She said the event will have many groups on display, from CTE, FFA, bus routes and other information. It is a good time to get to know all the different groups on and off campus where the kids can learn skills and have fun both in and out of school. It will also be a good chance to meet all the other people behind the scenes who keep the kids learning, working in school administration and other areas.

The district’s food service will keep bellies happy during the event with free food and Aurora Clinic will be at the junior high during the event offering any vaccines the kids may need and Styles by Miles’ Chip Miles will be giving simple haircuts for free, although space is limited. Representatives from many local groups will be there, including the local fire and police department.

Students from kindergarten to seventh grade will be provided with school supplies, generously donated by several groups and individuals from the community. Registering your child and meeting the teachers will get you a free ticket to the Extravaganza, so be sure to stop by the school before heading over to the dome.

Anderson said the event is designed to add some fun and extra resources for parents during the back to school season, while involving parents and students in everything CISD and the school has to offer.

CISD begins classes Thursday, Aug. 8. For more information or questions about registration, Meet the Teachers or the Extravaganza, please contact the school district at 936-544-2125.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]