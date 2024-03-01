Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Two For Possession

By Greg Ritchie

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County Sheriff’s deputies looking for stolen property near Latexo were able to detect possession of narcotics and arrest two people. Sheriff Randy Hargrove provided The Messenger with the details of the case:

“On Saturday, Feb. 24, deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a follow-up investigation of stolen property at the address of 4720 U.S. 287 North, just outside of Latexo. While attempting to make contact with Sheila Ryman, the homeowner, Sergeant VanEgmond noticed the front door was open and a black male was in the front yard. While talking to the black male, a vehicle pulled into the driveway occupied by two while males, Billy Johnson of Crockett and Lucas Kennon of Grapeland.

As deputies were making contact with the vehicle, Sergeant VanEgmond noticed there were two open containers in plain view. After being identified, Kennon and Johnson were asked to step out of the vehicle. While talking to Kennon, Sergeant VanEgmond located approximately eight grams of methamphetamine contained in a baggie in his possession. Kennon was placed under arrest at that time.

Johnson claimed ownership of the open containers that were inside of the vehicle. While dealing with the vehicle, Sergeant VanEgmond and Deputy Noyola noticed Kenneth Kitchens and Sheila Ryman had exited the residence. Through further investigation and interview, Deputy Dean, who had arrived on scene to assist, was informed there were potentially more illegal substances inside of the residence. Everyone on the property was detained.

Ryman later provided deputies with consent to search the residence. With consent, Sergeant VanEgmond, Deputy Dean and Ryman entered the residence and were taken to the main bedroom. Once inside the residence, Ryman provided deputies with a purple pencil zipper pouch. Inside of the pouch were several medium sized baggies that contained crystal-like substances, individually packaged for distribution. Those substances were field tested and indicated positive for methamphetamine. They weighed approximately 25 grams in total. Inside the pencil bag was one additional baggie containing a small amount of suspected marijuana.

Ryman was placed under arrest for: Manufacture/ Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group Two, more than four grams but less than 200 grams, a felony one in the State of Texas. Ryman was also charged with Possession of Marijuana, less than two ounces, a misdemeanor B. Lucas Kennon was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group Two, more than four grams less than 200 grams, a felony two. Kennon was also charged with Possession Controlled Substance PG One, less than one gram, a State Jail Felony. Johnson was issued a Class C Citation for the open container.

Once again, our deputies used their extensive training and experience in detecting, investigating and getting 32 grams of methamphetamine and those who sell controlled substances off our streets, helping to make our community safer. Great job guys.”

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

