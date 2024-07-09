Crockett Housing Authority Holds Neighbor Challenge 

By Willia Wooten

Special to The Messenger

CROCKETT – Several local residents who live in the Housing Authority Complex on Dodson Drive in Crockett accepted the invitation and attended the first “Neighbor Helping Neighbor Challenge” on Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Focusing on voting as the challenge for the season, participants were presented information about the history of voting in the USA, voting as related to individual/community living and the need to improve voter turnout in the Dodson Drive area.

After a review of voting procedures for Houston County, open discussions and questions/answers from the group, the meeting concluded with the completion of individual Voting Plans. A light lunch and the opportunity to fellowship were enjoyed, also.

This special activity was planned and coordinated by Patrica Hickman, a long-time advocate for the wellbeing of the Dodson Drive community, and Willia Wooten, a Community Outreach Coordinator from Lovelady.