CPD Lt. Lum Gets Emotional Farewell

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A special retirement party was held for Lt. Lonnie Lum from Crockett Police Department (CPD) Monday, June 17 at the Crockett Civic Center, just a month short of completing 21 years on the job.

Lum served for many years on the night shift, where calls can be fewer, but more stressful. Many of those years he spent as FTO, or field training officer, helping to train many of the officers who patrol the streets of Crockett today.

Originally hired by Jimmy Fisher, Lum said he had a front row seat for all those years, dispelling any rumors that small town police officers are immune from danger.

“I’ve been involved in car pursuits, foot persuits, fights. I’ve been put in hospitals several times, as a result of all that,” Lum remembered. “Dealing with club crowds and big fights and been shot at. I had my ear half torn off. It’s hard to narrow it down to just one highlight.”

Lum had that desire to serve the citizens, but admitted he got an adrenaline rush, not knowing what each call might bring, from mundane to life-threatening. He remembered one episode while training Alfredo Fajardo, now CPD Assistant Chief, when the two were stopped from making an arrest at a crowded nightclub. The two were hit by bottles, had rocks thrown at them, and even the window of their police cruiser was shot out. The two had to survive 20 minutes until backup could arrive.

CPD Police Chief Clayton Smith (left) shares a heartfelt hug with his former training officer and retiring Lt. Lonnie Lum (right) at Lum’s retirement party.

Trying to help a victim of a crash, he got the driver out of the car and wiped his brow from the heat. Lum didn’t know it at the time, but the victim was covered in PCP, also known as angel dust. Lum’s glove had picked that up and transferred it to his forehead. He doesn’t remember much after that, as his fellow officers quickly sent him for treatment.

While working in law enforcement is a different breed, Lum has no regrets, even with all the dangerous situations, long hours and close calls. He noted a lot had changed over his 20 years years on the force.

“I wouldn’t change a single thing. I had a really good career and I have met a lot of good people,” Lum said. “When I first started, there wasn’t a whole lot of training and equipment was rough. Chief Smith has brought a lot of new money into the department which has helped. We are now becoming competitive with other agencies in the area, which means people don’t just come to train here and move on – many of them stay.”

Lum received a warm send-off from those who served alongside him during his more than 20 years in law enforcement, telling him he had done enough and could, “give it arrest.”

Lum asked about the elaborate retirement party, complete with decorations, cake and awards. Asked about the comments his fellow law enforcement officers made about him, he quipped, “They were all lying!”

As Lum sails into retirement, the opinion of the law enforcement colleagues he leaves behind says a lot about the man and his impact on the community.

Chelsea Stanford, who has been with CPD since 2018, became emotional speaking about Lum, who had become a father figure to her during her training.

“You have had an integral part in shaping the careers of so many law enforcement officials,” Stanford said. “I learned how to search a vehicle from you. And yes, you were absolutely terrifying to us as FTO. The winter of 2019 was so slow, with very few calls, and that led to 12-hour night shifts, just getting to know you. I never had a dad, and I never thought I would meet one in the winter of 2019.”

Lum was given a plaque and his retired badge at a retirement party in his honor, Monday, June 5.

CISD Police Chief Jimmy Fisher, who hired Lum at CPD all those years ago, told Lum to look around and see the dignitaries who came out to wish him well: Crockett mayor, District Attorney, judges, county sheriff and sheriff-elect, DPS Chief, among many of the officers Lum trained.

“I hired these guys when they were in their 20’s,” Fisher said. “I am proud of you. I met Lonnie and fell in love with him. He is a Dallas Cowboys fan – and that’s the only reason I hired him! Lonnie came to me as a young officer and I watched him grow, along with the other officers. You made my careers worth while.”

“Working with you for the last ten years has been an honor and a privilege,” CPD Captain Ben Gates said. “You’re one of the best there ever were, and we’re going to miss you around the PD. Thank you for your service to the people of this city and for the wisdom you gave to the men and women here today.”

CPD Chief Clayton Smith teased Lum at his recent retirement party, noting Lum’s age in comparison with many on the force now.

“Lonnie graduated high school in 1985. I was two years old,” Smith said to laughs from the crowd. “Most of the officers here today weren’t even born yet. But age comes with wisdom, and Lonnie has a lot of it.”

An emotional Smith spoke directly to Lum’s family.

“To the family, your sacrifice is also appreciated,” Smith began. “Family members also make sacrifices with their loved ones in this job. We can’t thank you enough for sharing Lonnie with us and we will forever be grateful. Although this is not goodbye, it’s still difficult to deal with. We wish you nothing but the best in your retirement. You deserve it. Enjoy it.”

CPD officers share cake and warm memories of Lum, who trained most of the current crop of CPD officers as they remembered with emotion his long years of service.

Lum, whose wife Cynthia Lum runs the county elections office, has no plans to leave the area. The Messenger caught up with him after a lunch with friends, enjoying the time off.

It seems the lessons Lum taught the new generation of officers over the years will continue on patrol, even while he gets to sleep through the night shift.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]