Crockett Medical Center welcomed kids and parents for their “Safety First” day with free food and booths set up to teach kids how to stay safe both at home and out and about

Latexo ISD Police Chief Ryan Martin and Lovelady ISD Police Chief Michael Merchant were on hand to explain how to keep schools safe at the “Safety First” event at Crockett Medical Center.

Crockett police officers greet kids at the “Safety First” kids’ day at Crockett Medical Center Saturday, Mar. 11

NUCOR Vulcraft came to support the kids at the Crockett Medical Center “Safety First” kids’ day Saturday, Mar. 11

Houston County Sheriff’s Office’s Daisy Castillo and Deputy Kasey Ballard hand out handgun locks and information at the “Safety First” kids’ day at CMC.

Crockett Fire Department Chief Jason Frizzell and some of his firefighters show kids the dangers of fires with free goodies so they won’t forget.