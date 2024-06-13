Some Grapeland Residents Eligible For New Homes

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The City of Grapeland is able to offer a potentially life-changing opportunity to residents in Grapeland through a HUD (Department of Housing and Urban Development) grant, according to City Manager Kevin Watts.

Depending on your current living situation and income, the federal government may be willing to build you a new three-bedroom, two-bath home – without cost. There are some strings and requirements, though. The biggest catch is you must have somewhere to live during the three to six months or so for construction time.

The HOME program is designed to support local communities by improving the living conditions for residents, making the area look better and building more energy efficient homes. The program is available for people living in mobile homes or substandard homes. They will come in, demolish the old structure and rebuild the new home, on-site.

Watts heard about the program at a regional meeting and, looking into it, was able to bring the opportunity to Grapeland residents.

To qualify, you must own and occupy your home, and if you have a mortgage, there should be no contract for deed. Property taxes must be paid and current, and your income must fall into the following categories: a person living alone cannot make more than $42,000 a year and two people cannot earn more than $48,000. A family of four, for example, must bring in less than $60,000 to qualify.

The three-bedroom, two-bath homes will be made of a minimum of Hardie Plank, be energy efficient and have all new appliances. The program is first complete and eligible resident, first served.

The homeowner must agree to live in the home for at least five years, or 15 years if the original home was a manufactured home, after the house is complete. If you sell the home before that time, you will have to pay a pro-rated amount back to the state.

Only 10 homeowners can be qualified for the program, which only does complete rebuilds and not renovations. Grapeland, being a city with a population less than 3,000 is not required to match funds, leaving the city able to offer this program to residents without cost to the local taxpayers.

It could take up to a year to get the necessary paperwork turned in and approved, so the time to consider this is now. If you live in a home in Grapeland which has seen better days, or know someone who does, Watts encourages you to contact the city who will help explain the program further and help get you started.

The City of Grapeland is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 202 Main Street, or you can call 936-687-2115.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]