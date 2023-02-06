By Greg Ritchie

HOUSTON COUNTY – As The Messenger recently reported, Grapeland Independent School District (GISD) recently held a public forum to explain the possible advantages to a four-day school week and asking the public for their input before the matter comes to a vote. Other area school districts have already moved in that direction or are beginning to research the issue.

Latexo ISD is now on a four-day week with administrators saying even those who originally had been against the idea have now come around and enjoy the new schedule.

The idea behind the move is to increase efficiency, lower absenteeism and give kids, parents and teachers a day off. Athletics would continue on Fridays and there would be some consideration for lunches and extracurricular activities.

The districts that have already made the move acknowledge there are some challenges in getting going. First of all, a four-day-week means longer days, which means parents must adjust pick-up times. Single parents or those without someone to watch kids on Fridays must seek extra help or rely on the school to cover those days off. Some worry the longer school days may cause some students (especially the younger ones) to lose concentration and tire more during the day.

The upside to this would be a three-day-weekend every week (expect the first few weeks of school which would be normal five-day weeks.) This has been shown to cut down on absenteeism since families could plan short outings when needed without the children missing school. With a shortage of teachers and educators across the country, a four-day-week can be a powerful recruiting tool.

This all started when the Texas legislature mandated the number of hours a school district must instruct students without specifying the number of days. Educators are now able to modify their schedules as best suited to each district. Grapeland ISD, like other school districts, will try the plan for three years if it is approved by the school board, and modify, continue or cancel it based on the results of those three years.

Most teachers are for the plan and so are many parents. School districts must make special arrangements – sometimes at a cost to parents – to provide day care or extra schooling for children whose parents prefer them to be in school on Fridays.

Slocum ISD recently voted to adopt a four-day-week after their board of trustees voted Jan. 23 to adopt the three-year pilot program starting next year. Parents and teachers were surveyed and there was a public forum held before the vote. Slocum found over 75% of teachers and 68% of parents in support of the plan, respectively. The district cited teacher recruitment, a decrease in student “burnout,” a decrease in absenteeism and an improvement in morale as some of the advantages of the move.

Kennard ISD is next to take on the idea, with a public forum to be held Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria with people invited to come and hear about the plan and voice any concerns.

