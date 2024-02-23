Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Fight With Suspect

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a domestic disturbance call, leading to the arrest of a suspect, after she attempted to attack officers, injuring one. In a statement, CPD released the following details:

“On Feb. 19, at about 2:08 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Rose Street in reference to an assault. The caller reported his girlfriend, Jhaeneisha Deshay Andreson (age 30 from Crockett), had assaulted and injured him. A deputy with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office decided to respond with the officers to assist, if needed.

When Officers arrived, they met with the male, who had multiple injuries to several areas of his body. Officers learned from the male that Anderson was extremely intoxicated and belligerent. Officers also learned the female was now barricaded inside the residence with her three children, ages three, eight and 11.

Officers on scene attempted to communicate with Anderson from outside the home and tried to convince her to come outside. Anderson refused and warned officers to leave the scene. Eventually, the officers were able to obtain a set of keys and made entry into the home. As they were going inside, they saw Anderson grab something from the kitchen counter and conceal it behind her body. Almost simultaneously, Anderson attempted to close the door on the officers to prevent them from coming in.

Anderson

Officers were able to force the door open and attempted to take Anderson into custody. Anderson physically resisted arrest, and at some point, produced a large kitchen knife she had concealed and attempted to stab one of the officers in the stomach. The Deputy who had responded to assist saw the knife and blocked Anderson’s attempt to stab the officer. The deputy was also able to successfully knock the knife out of Anderson’s hand.

In the process of disarming Anderson, the deputy received a cut to his hand. The officers continued struggling with Anderson but were eventually able to use a Taser on her and take her into custody.

Anderson was taken to the Houston County Jail and charged with:

1. Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (Class A Misdemeanor)

2. Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance (Class A Misdemeanor)

3. Resist Arrest, Search or Transport (Class A Misdemeanor)

4. Abandoning/Endangering a Child (State Jail Felony)

5. Aggravated Assault against Public Servant (1st Degree Felony)

The deputy involved received treatment at Mid-Coast Medical Center in Crockett and was later released. No CPD officers, nor Anderson, were injured during this incident.”

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]