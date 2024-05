Mickie passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the age of 95 in Webster, Texas. She was born November 3, 1928, to Ollie Mae and Edward Riddle in Trinity, Texas. She is survived by her son, Richard Jones, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Jones, her parents, and her brothers and sisters. Per her wishes, no service will be held.