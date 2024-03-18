TXDOT To Remove Memorials For Audrii Cunningham 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

POLK COUNTY – After the intense search and tragic death of young Audrii Cunningham in Polk County, emotions were high and thousands reached out to show their grief to the beautiful young lady whose life ended far too soon.

Hundreds of people brought flowers and memorials honoring the young lady to the Trinity River Bridge, near where her body was found.

TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) announced they will soon clear the memorial and invites anyone who placed a memorial there to remove it, if they wish to keep it. They issued the following notice:

“After an outpouring of condolences and sympathy from friends and family of Audrii Cuningham, TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) is announcing the date when crews will clear the right-of-way near and beneath the Trinity River Bridge. Memorials will be cleared from the bridge site Mar. 18.

The agency understands the need and desire of the public to express sympathy after a large array of memorials were left at the scene where Audrii’s body was found. For the safety of all motorists and pedestrians, TxDOT is required to keep the right of ways near US 59 and beneath the bridge clear. Bridge pilings will also require maintenance after memorials were painted onto the pilings.

‘We want to make the public aware so those who left memorials at the site can retrieve them if they would like to,’ said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. ‘The bridge, both on the roadway and beneath it must be maintained for the safety of the public and the integrity of the bridge.’

Those who want to keep their memorials are urged not to park on the shoulder of US 59 when retrieving them. Stay alert for moving traffic near the bridge when exiting the roadway.”

