Nichols Files for Re-election

Special to The Messenger

AUSTIN – Last week, State Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) filed for re-election for Texas Senate District 3. The newly redrawn district covers much of the existing district including the majority of East Texas. Major changes include picking up the greater part of Jefferson County and losing San Jacinto County and Montgomery County.

“Serving the people of Senate District 3 is a tremendous honor and I humbly ask for their support to continue our important work at the capitol and remain a strong voice for rural Texas,” said Nichols.

Since being elected in 2007, Nichols has displayed a strong conservative record and authored legislation focused on protecting landowners’ rights, expanding rural broadband access, reforming transportation policy, and promoting free-market principles.

“My work in the Legislature has always reflected the interests and concerns of the constituents I represent,” said Nichols. “Every day their needs are my focus. It is my duty to represent their priorities in the Legislature.”

Nichols has served as Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee since 2013. He is currently the vice-chair of the Senate Business and Commerce Committee and also serves on the Senate Finance, Criminal Justice, Local Government, and Redistricting Committees.

Nichols has consistently been acknowledged as one of the most effective and hardest-working legislators. This year he was recognized for conservative achievement from the American Conservative Union and previously has been designated as a Champion for Free Enterprise by the Texas Association of Business, a Courageous Conservative by the Texas Conservative Coalition, and a Top 10 Best Legislator for the 85th Legislative Session by Texas Monthly Magazine.

Nichols is a businessman from Jacksonville, Texas. In his hometown, he served as a member of the city council, was elected mayor, built four successful manufacturing plants, earned 32 US patents and 128 foreign patents, and created 900 jobs.

“It has been a privilege to serve the people of Senate District 3,” said Nichols. “My record speaks to the values of East Texas and the people I represent. It’s a honor to once again ask for their vote.”