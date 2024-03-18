Crockett Seeks Grant For Sidewalks

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Downtown Crockett Association (DCA) held their meeting a little early this month, after the City of Crockett requested they host a public hearing regarding applying for a grant to help repair and beautify another corner of downtown Crockett.

The meeting, held Thursday, Mar. 14 was scheduled to hear feedback as Crockett City Program and Grants Manager Butch Calvert explained the program and what the city intended to do.

The application is part of the 2024 Department of Agriculture Texas Community Development Block Grant Program, including Downtown Revitalization Programs.

“This federal grant program has several deadlines for various steps that we have to go through to apply and one of the application steps is a public hearing, so we can get public input on the project and show community interest in the project,” Calvert explained.

The $500,000 grant would provide refurbished sidewalks on East Goliad Ave. from Fourth Street to Second Street, on both sides of the road. The grant money would be used to lower the sidewalk next to the street, as cars parking in the area can often not open doors on the passenger side, given the high sidewalks. The grant would also create more access for people with disabilities, providing ramp access to the businesses along the avenue.

There were questions from attendees about the length of the project and the effect on the local businesses during construction, with Calvert noting businesses would be provided access during the renovation process.

Calvert admitted the process is not cheap, with just the cost for preparing the grant by specialized grant writers running around $50,000.

“The grant is $500,000, with approximately $150,000 going into engineering, about $50,000 to grant administration, leaving about $300,000 for the actual work and that should cover those two blocks on both sides,” Calvert said.

The city would have to pay 10% of the grant, if received, making the overhaul cost the city only $50,000, receiving a total of $450,000.

Asked about a time frame, Calvert began by noting the work just begun on Martin Luther King Boulevard stems from a grant the city applied for back in 2019. The applications for the new grant will be received until Aug. 1, from there a six-month wait for a response and then the engineers must make the final plans and prepare for construction.

“We’re looking at probably a year to 18 months from now, if we get approved,” Calvert said.

The Crockett City Council will meet Monday, Mar. 18 to approve a resolution for Calvert to submit the grant, one of the many steps in the process.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]