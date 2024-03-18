American Legion Post Prom Dress Giveaway

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – With spring break ending for all Houston County schools, area seniors will begin thoughts of prom, graduation and what comes after high school.

American Legion Post Auxiliary Unit 134 in Crockett is hoping to help, at least a few dozen young ladies with donated dresses, shoes and jewelry.

With prom dresses costing upwards of $100, when parents add shoes and accessories, the cost can be high, especially for a one-time garment.

The American Legion is offering prom outfits for the third consecutive year, helping young prom-goers choose their own look and wow at prom, without the expensive shopping bill.

Wilma Mullens came up with the idea after both of her granddaughters graduated the same year and saw how much money it can cost to dress and accessorize the young ladies.

“I had two granddaughters going to prom in one year. And by the time I went and bought all the dresses, shoes and jewelry, I spent a good bit of money,” Mullens remembered. “At the next meeting, I said it would be a good idea to collect prom dresses and donate them back to the community. And they all agreed.”

The ladies are certainly well-stocked this year, with between 50-75 dresses, with many shoes and sets of jewelry, too. Some of the dresses are still new, with tags attached.

Mullens said they are always happy to accept donations of dresses, shoes and jewelry from anyone who would like to donate.

The response has not been as high as Mullens expected and she is working to get the word out so people can take advantage of the help available. She said all of the young ladies who came in were able to get fully outfitted, shoes and all.

The dresses are available to young ladies in Houston County and surrounding areas and the best way to schedule a viewing and a fitting is by contacting the American Legion Post after 2 p.m., at 936-544-3888.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]