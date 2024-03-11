CEIDC Investigation Update

News From AG, Special Meeting Called

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Sources told The Messenger early this week the City of Crockett had received communication from the Texas Attorney General’s office regarding Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation (CEIDC) Executive Director James Gentry.

While attempting to confirm these reports and what, if any, determinations had been made in the investigation, City of Crockett officials confirmed a meeting will be held Monday, Mar. 11 at City Hall at 6 p.m. to discuss the matter.

Gentry and the CEIDC board have been suspended for over a year after a financial audit raised concern and District Attorney Donna Kaspar recused herself from the case, which state investigators took over.

During that time, Crockett Police Department (CPD) secured records and passed on the results of their investigations, while CEIDC remained on virtual hold for several months. After some board members were removed for holding meetings when the board was in suspension, the Crockett City Council became the working board, as economic proposals were once again pursued by the interim CEIDC.

CEIDC Executive Director James Gentry

The council will first meet in executive session to consult with attorneys, then will reconvene in a public setting to consider hiring an independent expert and special legal counsel to oversee an internal affairs review of the forensic audit findings, determine any responsible parties and recommend a corrective action plan.

The council will then provide a public statement regarding the progress of the investigation into CEIDC.

This is a developing story and The Messenger will update as the story develops.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]