Mary Allen Founders’ Day This Saturday

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Black History Month will be celebrated in style this year as several events are planned for this Saturday, Feb. 17 in Crockett. The Unity in the Community celebration kicks off the day with the First Annual Black History Month parade downtown at 10 a.m., ending at Davy Crockett park where there will be a prepared program and vendors to tempt visitors.

While the festivities continue in the park, many will make their way to Lifepointe Church to attend the Sixth Annual Mary Allen College Founders’s Day Celebration, held by the Mary Allen Museum. There will be lunch, speakers, music and other activities, all beginning at 1 p.m.

The event will again this year be hosted by Lifepointe Church Pastor Tim Jones and wife Sarah, along with the church staff providing much of the behind the scenes work to make the presentation a success. The featured presenter will be Charlotte Wooten, who will join Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher who will read a special proclamation.

Mary Allen Museum President Dr. Thelma J. Douglass told The Messenger this is the second year she has worked with the church and is grateful for their enthusiasm and support.

“It has been a blessing for us, as that facility is larger and we are able to spread out a little bit more,” Douglass said. “And just the camaraderie and coming together and working together as a group with everyone at Lifepointe Church – they are beautiful and wonderful people.”

Mrs. Geneva Patton Gardner, a graduate of Mary Allen College will be recognized, as Rev. Jim Tom Ainsworth, twenty of William Clark’s Crockett High School history class, with students Jayah Cobbs to lead the pledge and Christopher Hernandez reading the Emancipation Proclamation.

“Of course, we know this is Black History Month, but we are celebrating Crockett’s rich history, too. We are featuring students from the Crockett schools in the program. Students are important to us, in that we need to leave legacies, information and everything they need to know about the rich history of Crockett,” Douglass noted. “So, it would only be apropos to have a history class to come and participate.”

Music will be provided by Diane Snider and Fred Butler, as Jean Shepherd leads the presentation and Earlene Clebourn will serve as event chair.

With Chuck Wagon Restaurant catering the banquet and Janie’s Flower Korner as sponsor, the day will be one of food, fellowship, music and memory for those interested in the long history of Crockett and Houston County.

While the past is preserved and honored, what does the future hold? Will Houston County see another institute such as Mary Allen College? “I have a dream…” quoted Douglass.

“I hope we would be able to restore that facility, in some capacity, as a historical monument or historical building with an education or employment aspect, to create opportunities to study to that facility,” Douglass said. “I know it’s going to take a lot but I believe we can do it as a as a city and as a community. And it’s going to take some efforts to do it. But the dream is to bring that educational unit back to Crockett, Texas.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]