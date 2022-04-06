Lady Tigers Hold On for 4-2 Win

By Will Johnson

LATEXO – The Latexo Lady Tigers extended their winning streak to 11 and remained unbeaten in District 25-2A following their 4-2 win over the Centerville Lady Tigers on Friday evening.

This one was a little tougher than the last time the two teams met. The Lady Tigers in green won that one back in mid-March, by a score of 10-0.

It seemed like the game on Friday evening might be a repeat of the previous matchup as Latexo jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Katy Allen got the start for Latexo and worked a 1-2-3 inning. She got Rebecca Wilson to ground out back to the circle and then fanned both Keyonna Holley and Casey Brent to bring her teammates in from the field.

Charlee Biano led off for Latexo and drew a walk off of Centerville pitcher Kaylee Brent. Biano stole second base and moved to third when Shelby Eberts reached first on a dropped third strike. Biano and Eberts didn’t stay where they were very long as a passed ball brought both of them in to give the home team an early 2-0 lead.

Natalie Nicol was at the plate when her teammates scored and five pitches later, she drew a walk. Allen was up next and she ripped a double to center. Nicol, who had swiped second the pitch before, tried to make it home on the two-bagger, but was gunned down at the plate for the first out in the inning.

Natalie Smith came in to run for Allen and moved to third when Baylee Omelina grounded into a 4-3 force at first. Cammy Parrish, who has been an RBI machine as of late, followed Omelina in the order and true to form, she singled past third to drive in Smith and make the score 3-0.

After K. Brent got Taylor Dise to ground out to first for the third out, Centerville struck back. K. Brent led off the second inning and on a 1-2 pitch count, the pitcher vs. pitcher matchup went to Centerville as K. Brent sent a rocket over the center field fence to trim the Latexo lead to 3-1.

To her credit, Allen shook off the big fly and retired the next three batters she faced. She forced Sammi Free to ground out to second and then struck out both Camdon Crowley, along with Ruggin Rivenbark, to retire the side.

That was all the scoring until the bottom of the fourth. Mally Moore led off the Latexo half of the inning with a pop up to second but Biano followed with a single to center. She stole second and moved to third when Eberts grounded out to the circle. Nicol was up next and she dropped a 2-0 pitch into right for an RBI double as Biano crossed the plate to make the score 4-1.

The Lady Tigers in orange would add a run to their total in the top of the sixth but that was as close as they would get, as Latexo held on for the 4-2 win.

Allen picked up the win with five innings of work. She gave up one run on two hits and struck out 10. Dise worked two innings in relief and gave up one run on two hits. She also struck out three and walked one.

K. Brent took the loss after she went six innings. She gave up four runs (one earned) on five hits, struck out three and walked four.

At the plate, Latexo was led by Natalie Nicol and Cammy Parrish who were both 2-3 with an RBI.

Centerville was led at the dish by K. Brent who was 1-2 with a homerun.

