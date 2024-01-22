Local Mother Faces Charges of Injury to Child

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Alyssa Walling, aged 20 from Ratcliff turned herself in to authorities Thursday, Jan. 18, after learning she had been indicted on charges of causing serious bodily injuries to a child. Walling was released the same day on a $10,000 bond.

While full reports were not available due to the ongoing criminal prosecution, The Messenger obtained the criminal indictment from Houston County District Attorney’s office, dated July 3, accusing Walling of failing to seek medical aid or call 911 for child, allegedly leading to his death.

As reported in The Messenger at the time, two-year-old Case O’Brian Walling Munsinger passed away Tuesday, July 4 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

The details of the case and the evidence behind the indictment are unknown at this time, and a trial date has not yet been set.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

