Jeff Taylor Running for Anderson County Sheriff

By Jeff Taylor

Special to The Messenger

ANDERSON COUNTY – Dear Anderson County residence, my name is Jeff Taylor, and I am officially announcing my Republican candidacy for Anderson County Sheriff “2024”. I am 60 years old. I am married to Trisha Taylor, between her and I, together we have 3 grown children. I have been in Anderson County for over 26 years. I am a property owner, rancher, business owner, and I am currently employed with the Frankston Police Department as a Reserve Captain Criminal/Narcotics Investigator.

I have over 30 years law enforcement experience: holding a Master Peace Officer Certificate. I also have 10 years with Texas Department of Criminal Justice holding the rank of Sergeant. My Law Enforcement Career has been extensively involved, working for Houston County Sheriff Office as a Deputy Sheriff in charge of security for Lovelady, Latexo, and Kennard independent school districts, Houston County District Attorney’s Office as a Criminal/Narcotics investigator, Anderson County Sheriff Office as a Narcotics investigator/Deputy Sheriff. I was also assigned to the Office of the Governors Narcotics Task Force; executing over 100 search and arrest warrants in Anderson, Houston, Cherokee, and Leon counties. Largest drug seizures in estimated street value of a million dollars. Seized over half million dollars from forfeitures of homes, vehicles, and US Currency. During my 2020 campaign for Anderson County Sheriff, I was blessed by so many supporters who all believed in me, but I came up short in the election results.

I have heard your concerns and request for a change and together we can make those changes. We can have an open-door policy, transparency, shorter response times, go after and prosecute drug dealers and stop the thefts that are so prevalent in this county. However, with the present administration there has been no change! There also have been no accountability, no transparency, slow 1- to- 2-hour response time to calls, low employee morale, mainly due to extreme staff shortage, causing staff to work long number of unsafe hours. There are approximately over 20 employees short; from Deputies, Bailiffs, Investigators, Dispatchers, and mostly Jailers which have a mandated amount need to be in compliance with Jail Standards.

The Sheriff generated a memo during 2021 and 2022, and it was sent to all law enforcement agencies (Palestine Police, Frankston Police, Game Wardens, Constables, and DPS) and it stated; effective immediately, the Anderson County Jail will only accept DWI, Family Violence and Felony Offenses. He also implemented a change in patrol shifts from three shifts to only two shifts, which was also implemented in the jail staffing. This was understandable during the Covid Pandemic, but now that has passed. We now have unbelievable amounts of retail thefts, to criminal mischief and trespassing all over Anderson County. Immediate action needs to be taken to address this out-of-control situation. Officers are unable to protect and serve our communities. The rise in crime in Anderson County is at its highest, beginning with murders, shootings, assaults, suicides, human trafficking, gang members moving in to selling drugs, and most of all sexual assaults on our children.

I am humbled by the large amount of outpouring of Anderson County Citizens that have approached me requesting that I run for Sheriff again. It will be my honor and privilege to do so, and I will greatly appreciate everyone’s vote and support to become your next elected Sheriff in 2024. I greatly appreciate your faith and trust in me to protect, serve and assist each and every one of you. I will be tough on crime and have a zero tolerance for drug dealers in our county. I will not turn a deaf ear to any concerned citizens who give me “tips” or information regarding drug dealers or anything else that is of importance regarding the safety and well-being of the people of Anderson County.

I want to shine a new positive beacon of light on the Sheriff’s office and bring it out of the darkness it is presently in, and out into the public eye. I can guarantee that on day one a change that will rebuild respect and confidence in our communities for the men and women who serve and protect you. I will fully staff the jail to open up all criminal arrest offenses, have a tactical response team, active shooter training, and will impose traffic enforcement. I will have each department fully staffed. Feel free to contact me for any questions are concerns you have. God bless you and this great country in which we live!

Sincerely, Jeff Taylor, Republican Candidate for Anderson County Sheriff – (903)280-8633 or PO Box 603 Elkhart, Texas 75839.