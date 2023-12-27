Mary Allen Museum Second Annual Christmas Soiree 

By Dr. Thelma J. Douglass

Special to The Messenger

CROCKETT – This is a season to celebrate with family, friends, constituents, co-workers, and the community. Festive gatherings are held in diverse venues. The Second Annual Mary Allen Museum Christmas Soirée was held in the Mary Allen Museum Heritage House at 1503 South 4th Street in Crockett on December 9th. As people entered the facility, they saw the museum’s beautiful decorations which were spearheaded by the Mrs. Earlene Clebourn with Christmas helpers, Mrs. Jean Shepherd and Mrs. Gabriella Martinez. The Mary Allen Museum (MAM) party entertainment was changed due to traveling difficulties of Pastor D. Allison Moffitt, Jr. the main speaker and musician. God had rams in the bush with Rev. Henry Lovelady speaking and Mr. Ireland Beazley and family (daughter Maria Holman and granddaughter Lorena Holman) accompanying him in singing.

Grapeland ISD seventh grader Lorena Emily Holman graced participants with a praise dance during the Mary Allen Museum’s second annual Christmas Soiree.

Lorena Emily Holman, the daughter of Maria Holman and the late Pastor John M. Holman, Jr., the granddaughter of Ireland Beazley and the late Rena Faye Beazley did a spectacular and spiritual praise dance. Lorena who attends Rising Star Baptist Church in Grapeland is an active member of the youth department. She is 12 years old and is a seventh grade student at Grapeland Jr. High. She is a co-captain of the cheer team. She is also a multi-sport athlete and is known as “LoLo” both on the volleyball and basketball courts and on the softball field. Lorena loves music and she loves to dance. She did her first praise dance at the age of 5. And with a little help from her mom, choreographed her very own praise dance at just 7 years old. Lorena loves the Lord and is always excited for an opportunity to do as it says in Psalm 149:3 and, “…praise His name in the dance.”

The program began with prayer from Board member Rev. Jim Tom Ainsworth, Mrs. Jean Shepherd as the dynamic mistress of ceremony, Mayor Rev. Dr. Ianthia Fisher’s heartfelt greetings and Rev. Dr. Thelma J. Douglass recognizing the community, Alexandria Hubbard’s completion as the first time MAM artist in residency, and others who contributed to the success the Christmas Soirée.

We would like to thank the program sponsors for their contributions and help: Rev. Jim Tom Ainsworth, Ms. Sandra Berry, Citizen Bank, Rev. Dr. Thelma J. Douglass, Ms. Nancy L. Givens, Good Shepherd Church, Ms. Crystal Griffin, Mr. Roy Griffin, Mrs. Jesselyn Reese, Mr. Hilliard McKnight, Mrs. Toya McPherson, Mr. John Thompson, and Pastor Leon Wallace.

Food was catered by Ms. Joni Clonts, Moosehead Café.

Donations can be sent to Mary Allen Museum, P. O. Box 324, Crockett, Texas 75835 or CashApp $MAMAAAH.