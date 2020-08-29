By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – So far, the year 2020 has not been kind to people in the state of Texas. Topping the list of issues has been the COVID-19 pandemic, which has not just killed over 12,000 Texans, but has left hundreds of thousands out of work.

As the virus courses through the state and the nation, unfortunately, there are those who are preying on people who have been forced to rely on unemployment insurance (UI), just to get by.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), the agency “… is working to address a potential fraud situation after the agency’s investigators confirmed changes to claimant’s accounts indicating suspicious activity.”

While the TWC reported there has been no evidence of a breach in any TWC system, the agency is cautioning UI recipients to remain vigilant when it comes to password and personal information.

The agency further reported they had initiated an audit which identified several types of fraudulent activity, including instances where a claim was established under someone else’s name using their identity obtained outside of TWC. Other instances include where a claimant’s banking/routing information was changed after their account was established. Another scheme involves persons filing claims for a chain business, but putting down the wrong location or one which has been closed.

“In most cases, bad actors appear to have obtained password or private information from the individuals in question through direct hacking or phishing. In such cases, UI claimants are usually innocent victims,” the TWC stated.

If an individual’s UI information has been compromised, the TWC stated it would contact the individual and take steps to correct the fraudulent activity.

“The TWC is asking all UI claimants to be vigilant regarding their UI account and treat this account the same as they would their bank or credit card accounts. TWC encourages all UI claimants to regularly check their accounts to confirm the accuracy of their mailing address, email address, and bank account information,” the agency stated.

In a media release earlier this month, TWC Executive Director Ed Serna indicated, “To date, Texas has paid out over $21 billion in unemployment insurance claims, and we know that nefarious actors are targeting that money. TWC proactively audits unemployment insurance accounts for evidence of fraud and we immediately lock any accounts when we confirm fraudulent activity. All fraud is a betrayal of the taxpayers and a shameless exploitation of the suffering of others for the fraudster’s personal gain and we take aggressive steps to identify it, prevent it and stop it.”

In addition to audits, TWC has become aware of the fraudulent activity through reports of individuals or businesses receiving correspondence from TWC when no claim has been filed and the individuals are employed. The agency encourages anyone who suspects potential fraudulent activity involving UI accounts to report it through the TWC UI fraud submission portal found on the TWC homepage. If you encounter difficulties with the portal, please email TWC.fraud@twc.state.tx.us or leave a message at the TWC Fraud Hotline at 800-252-3642.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.