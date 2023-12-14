James Angerstein Announces Candidacy for Tax Assessor 

By James Angerstein

Special to The Messenger

HOUSTON COUNTY – Hello, everyone. To those that don’t know me personally, I wanted to take this time to formally introduce myself.

My name is James Angerstein. I am married to a beautiful lady Carey Angerstein , and have 6 wonderful children, an awesome daughter-in-law, and a handsome little grandson. We have lived in Houston County for over 24 years now. I’ve come to know this county as my home and couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.

I’ll get right to the point. After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to run for the position of Houston County Tax Assessor-Collector on the Republican ticket. I believe, as in every elected position, that transparency and accountability is vital, and that is what I will be bringing to the office.

I will bring honesty and integrity to the office. I will work with the sheriff, county judge and commissioners and others, to insure that your tax dollars go exactly where they need to, to prevent any waste.

My main focus going into this is better policing (Sheriff’s office) and the betterment of our roads and infrastructure in the county (County Commissioners).

I have worked with my Dad in day to day operation of his companies for a large portion of my adult life. And I have also overseen operations of several other large companies. So budgeting is something I’m very familiar with. But most of all, I know how to work with people and departments, to accomplish what needs to accomplished.

I won’t speak against, or on what the incumbent is or isn’t doing, but I will tell you what I’d like to see done and what I will strive to do.

I love our county, and I just want to see us get the most we can for our tax dollars.

I hope that answers some of your questions. Feel free to contact me at anytime!

Attached are the links directly to the county websites if you or anyone else would like to check those out…

https://www.co.houston.tx.us/page/houston.County.Assessor.Collector

Thank you to all of you who have already shown your support, and I believe that together we can make this county even more great.

If anyone has any questions, please contact me at any time at 936.222.1401.

God bless you and God bless our county!