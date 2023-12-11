Area Athletes Named to District Teams

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – With this year’s football season officially ended for Houston County football teams, The Messenger would like to recognize those students named to their All-District Teams.

Crockett ISD Bulldogs:

1st Team All-District:

#11 Tywoin Delane, Senior

#12 Jim Carruthers, Junior

#4 Damon Dickson, Junior

2nd Team All-District:

#3 Bryson Burton, Junior

#9 Corey Simon, Junior

#10 Jonathan Lockhart, Junior

Honorable Mentions:

#5 Sean Rayfield, Junior

#22 Dekorian Buller, Junior

#55 Joshua Bell, Junior

#60 Artis Edwards, Senior

#62 Demarion Whitsey, Senior

#65 Truman Robison, Senior

#21 Jahkeim McKnight, Sophomore

Lovelady ISD Lions:

MVP’s:

#34 Lane Wilson, Defensive Newcomer of the Year

#8 Dayvian Skinner, Offensive MVP

#12 Skylar Pipkin, District MVP

1st Team All-District:

#4 Alan Baskin, Linebacker

#5 Cortavies Whitaker, Defensive Back

#56 Silas Strength, Utility OL/DE/DT

#54 Erik Castillo, OL/DL

#60 Ben Monk, OL/DL

#57 Tyler Gilchrist, OL/DL

#66, Terrelle Easterling, OL/DL

#14 Travis Cook, TE/LB

#3 Clifton Davis, WR/DB

#57 Kye Terry, WR/DB

#24 Jordan Blackmon, RB/DE

2nd Team All-District:

#5 Cortavies Whitaker, Running Back

#15 Brady McCullogh, Kicker

#9 C.J. Wiley, DB

#25 Aiden McIntyre, DB

#7 Lance Pierce, Quarterback

Honorable Mentions:

#50 Alvaro Gonzalez, All-District DE

#28 Cortney Whitaker, All-District RB

#22 Cason Watson, All-District LB

#2 Jaden Shelton, All-District DB

#65 Trey Smith, All-District DL

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]