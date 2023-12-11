Area Athletes Named to District Teams
By Greg Ritchie
Messenger Reporter
HOUSTON COUNTY – With this year’s football season officially ended for Houston County football teams, The Messenger would like to recognize those students named to their All-District Teams.
Crockett ISD Bulldogs:
1st Team All-District:
#11 Tywoin Delane, Senior
#12 Jim Carruthers, Junior
#4 Damon Dickson, Junior
2nd Team All-District:
#3 Bryson Burton, Junior
#9 Corey Simon, Junior
#10 Jonathan Lockhart, Junior
Honorable Mentions:
#5 Sean Rayfield, Junior
#22 Dekorian Buller, Junior
#55 Joshua Bell, Junior
#60 Artis Edwards, Senior
#62 Demarion Whitsey, Senior
#65 Truman Robison, Senior
#21 Jahkeim McKnight, Sophomore
Lovelady ISD Lions:
MVP’s:
#34 Lane Wilson, Defensive Newcomer of the Year
#8 Dayvian Skinner, Offensive MVP
#12 Skylar Pipkin, District MVP
1st Team All-District:
#4 Alan Baskin, Linebacker
#5 Cortavies Whitaker, Defensive Back
#56 Silas Strength, Utility OL/DE/DT
#54 Erik Castillo, OL/DL
#60 Ben Monk, OL/DL
#57 Tyler Gilchrist, OL/DL
#66, Terrelle Easterling, OL/DL
#14 Travis Cook, TE/LB
#3 Clifton Davis, WR/DB
#57 Kye Terry, WR/DB
#24 Jordan Blackmon, RB/DE
2nd Team All-District:
#5 Cortavies Whitaker, Running Back
#15 Brady McCullogh, Kicker
#9 C.J. Wiley, DB
#25 Aiden McIntyre, DB
#7 Lance Pierce, Quarterback
Honorable Mentions:
#50 Alvaro Gonzalez, All-District DE
#28 Cortney Whitaker, All-District RB
#22 Cason Watson, All-District LB
#2 Jaden Shelton, All-District DB
#65 Trey Smith, All-District DL
