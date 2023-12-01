Harvest Church Gives Back for Thanksgiving

Members of Harvest Church in Crockett hold their Annual Thanksgiving Dinner, offering meals to those alone, hurting or in need of a meal. Church members offered delivery for those homebound or without transportation. Harvest Church and Pastor Dennis Ivey offered the following Thanksgiving prayer: “Most Gracious and Loving God, On this day of Thanksgiving, we turn toward you with gratitude and praise. In you, we live and move and have our being. You claim us as your beloved children, The blessings you bestow upon us are beyond measure, May we reflect the love and generosity you bestow upon each one of us to those around us. Amen.” (Photo credits Dennis Ivey)