Crockett Police Seek Suspects in Home Invasion, Shooting

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) are asking for the public’s help to find two suspects involved in a home invasion and shooting Sunday, Nov. 19. CPD warned residents to stay clear of the area around Runnells Ave. in Crockett, eventually confirming the area was secure and there was no danger to the public. CPD Police Chief Clayton Smith released the following message to the public:

“On Nov. 19, at around 7:34 p.m., 911 dispatchers received multiple calls reporting shots being fired in the 700 block of East Runnells Avenue. CPD officers and Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene shortly after the call came in. CPD officers determined there was one gunshot victim who had already been transported to Mid Coast Medical Center in Crockett by personal vehicle. The victim received treatment at the hospital and was later released.

During the investigation, it was determined at least two suspects forcibly entered the home of the victim at which time there was an exchange of gunfire. While exchanging gunfire, the victim was struck once in the right arm. When met with gunfire, the suspects quickly left the residence and fled the area in a silver Honda Accord, bearing Texas license plate RSX5687. Detectives have identified at least one suspect believed to be involved and are working to obtain arrest warrants for that suspect. We believe the suspects targeted the victim and that this was not a random attack.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident please contact the Crockett Police Department and speak with Sgt. Kerri Bell. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.”

CPD also announced this week their holiday program to increase patrolling for those who will be out of town for the holidays. To request extra checks, contact CPD Assistant Chief Alfredo Fajardo at [email protected] or by calling 936-544-2021.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]