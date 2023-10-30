Special Elections to Decide Key Proposals in Texas

By Greg Ritchie

HOUSTON COUNTY – While it hasn’t gotten a lot of attention, there will be a special election in Texas Tuesday, Nov. 7 to decide some important propositions from the Texas legislature. Early voting is already underway. Here is a rundown of when and where to vote along with a summary of what will be on the ballot. The Messenger always encourages our readers to stay informed, make their own decisions and to cast their votes and maintain a say in the bodies that govern us.

Early voting began Oct. 23 and will run until Friday, Nov. 3. You can early vote at the Houston County Senior Citizen Center located at 716 W. Wells in Crockett. The voting will be open Monday-Saturday, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with extended hours Thursday and Friday Nov. 2-3 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Voting for election day Tuesday, Nov. 3 will be from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and ballots can be cast according to your Houston County Precinct. If you are unaware of your precinct, or have other questions, contact the Houston County Elections Office at 936-544-3255, ext. 243.

Precinct 1 Bethel Baptist Church 904 N. 6th Street, Crockett Precinct 2 & 22 Grace Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall 925 W. Loop 304, Crockett Precinct 3 Crockett I.S.D. Admin. Building – Cafetorium 1400 W. Austin, Crockett Precinct 4, 11 & 12 Houston County Senior Citizen Center 716 W. Wells, Crockett Precinct 5, 6 & 15 Grapeland First Methodist Church 3913 US Hwy. 287 N, Grapeland Precinct 7 & 18 Lovelady Community Center – 2 124 E. Cox, Lovelady Precinct 8 & 20 Weches Fire Station 19638 State Hwy 21 E, Grapeland Precinct 9 & 17 Weldon Baptist Church 11812 FM 230, Lovelady Precinct 10 Austonio Community Center 13108 FM 1280 W., Crockett Precinct 14 & 16 Wilcox Community Center 350 FM 2663, Latexo Precinct 19 & 21 First Baptist Church Kennard 300 Carson Street, Kennard

Here is a rundown of the propositions on the ballots in this election:

Proposition 1 – HJR 126 “The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management.”



Proposition 2 – SJR 64 “The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.”



Proposition 3 – HJR 132 “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.”



Proposition 4 – HJR 2 from the second special session “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts.”



Proposition 5 – HJR 3 “The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy.”



Proposition 6 – SJR 75 “The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.”



Proposition 7 – SJR 93 “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.”



Proposition 8 – HJR 125 “The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.”



Proposition 9 – HJR 2, regular session “The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.”



Proposition 10 – SJR 87 “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain.”



Proposition 11 – SJR 32 “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.”



Proposition 12 – HJR 134 “The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County.”



Proposition 13 – HJR 107 “The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.”



Proposition 14 – SJR 74 “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.”



