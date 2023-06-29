Crockett FFA Student Wins State Resource Management Award 

Austin, Texas – Brian Fiolek of the Crockett FFA Chapter won the State Contest for Environmental Science and Natural Resource Management Proficiency Award.

The Proficiency Awards program encourages members to set personal goals and learn practical skills. The program provides recognition to FFA members for exceptional accomplishments and excellence in their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs.

The Supervised Agricultural Experience program is an individualized application of classroom learning beyond scheduled class time and has been a standard part of agricultural education since 1917. Students’ SAEs may be entrepreneurial enterprises, employment experiences, or research projects. Brian Fiolek’s application won both district and area competitions before being considered by the state-selected committee in early June. He will compete at the national level later this year.