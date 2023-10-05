Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man Suspected of Selling Narcotics  

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HSCO) released a statement regarding the investigation and arrest of a suspect near Crockett.

Zuckero

“On Oct. 1, deputies with HSCO responded to a disturbance in progress at 745 SH 21 East. While on scene, they observed items that led them to believe the location was being used to distribute illegal narcotics. Deputies received and executed a search warrant at the location. During the search, they located illegal narcotics, a firearm, $2,347 and paraphernalia used to distribute and sell narcotics. Suspect Joseph Nathaniel Zuckero was taken into custody and charged with 1) Assault Family Violence – Felony 3, 2) Possession of marijuana – State Jail Felony, 3) Unlawful possession of firearm by felon – Felony 3. A 16 year old juvenile, reported missing from Dallas, was also charged with Possession of Marijuana – State Jail Felony and released to her parents. HCSO would like to thank Crockett Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety for their assistance with this investigation.

All suspects are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]