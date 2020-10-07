Four Inducted into Crockett ISD Ring of Honor

2020 Homecoming Court Honored

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – On Friday, Oct. 2, a ceremony was held as four former Crockett Bulldogs were inducted into the Crockett ISD Ring of Honor.

The newest additions are: Charles Max Barney; Jamie Driskell; Delores Jones; and Peggy Sue Barney Phillips.

Charles Max Barney

The Ring of Honor ceremony was emceed by CISD Board of Trustees member Ansel Bradshaw. Following Bradshaw’s opening remarks, Crockett FFA President Weston Reeves led those who attended in the Pledge of Allegiance. Reeves was followed by National Honor Society member Leanna Tran who led the audience in the Pledge to the Texas Flag.

At the conclusion of the pledges, CISD Board of Trustees Secretary Dr. John Garner provided an invocation which was followed by the Crockett High School Band as they played the school song as well as the CHS fight song.

Jamie Driskell was represented by his brother Dusty Driskell and his father Monte Jack Driskell

Following the CHS Band performance, CISD Superintendent John Emerich assumed the podium and welcomed both the honorees and their guests.

“These folks who are being honored tonight will be joining a small group of individuals who have had their names prominently placed on a wall over at the stadium. They stand for the very best of Crockett and for those who have come out of Crockett High School in years past,” Emerich said.

“We are glad you are here to celebrate them,” the superintendent continued. “We are especially thankful for the example they have shown throughout their lives and are still showing, even to current Crockett students.”

Delores Jones

After describing how a person can be nominated for the Ring of Honor, Emerich introduced the CISD Board of Trustees. They were: President Lela Wheeler; Vice-President Karen Norman; Secretary Dr. John Garner; Mo Amjad; Ansel Bradshaw; Josh Crabtree; and Roy Johnson.

Bradshaw returned to the stage after the Board of Trustees’ introduction for the induction ceremony.

Each of the four inductees – Coach Driskell was represented by his brother Dusty – was called to the front of the stage where Bradshaw read off their high school accomplishments and what they have done since then.

Peggy Sue Barney Phillips

As CISD Asst. Superintendent Chanel Veazy closed the ceremony with the benediction, the 2020 Homecoming ceremonies were starting to get cranked up next door at Monte Jack Driskell Stadium.

This year’s class representatives were: Miss and Mr. Freshman – Littzy Navarro and Jonathon Castillo; Miss and Mr. Sophomore – Alicia Gonzales and Kaylan Kalra; and Miss and Mr. Junior – Bra’Shawna Anthony and Keshun Easterling.

The club and sport representatives were: Band – Gloria Hernandez and Erick Villanueva-Barrientos; Christians in Action – Keaton Crabtree and Jalen Senegal; Cross Country – Karina Duron and Omar Garcia; Drama Club – Emily Bailey and Taylor Allen; FFA – Meredith Tuggle and Weston Reeves; Football Sweetheart – Trinity Meadows escorted by Demuntreon Bedford; Library Club – Crystal Brown and Ruben Sanchez; the National Honor Society – Katie Bradshaw and Crowley Pierce; Spanish Club – Jenny Mata and Antonio Cruz; Student Council – Katlyn Marshall and Devin Bedford; Volleyball – Alexis Goolsby escorted by Dakota Murray; and Yearbook – Khushi Bhatt and Brandon Marrs.

Kalli Sherman was selected as the 2020 Homecoming Queen and Nathan Gonzales was selected as the 2020 Homecoming King.

The King and Queen candidates were: Stephine Govea; Ja’Lyne Carruthers; Sha’driunna Hackett; Nathan Gonzales; Kalli Sherman; and Chris Purvis.

