Houston County Commissioners Set Salaries, Warn of State Funds

Above photo: A presentation before National 4-H Week by (left to right) Tobi Curless, Landry Beaver and Jo Smith.

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court met Tuesday, Sept. 26 to set salaries and budgets for the new fiscal year and warned of projecting budgets approved by the Texas legislature, telling the various departments that funding could be cut at any time.

As previously reported in The Messenger, the court heard from some of the local 4-H clubs and declared the week of Oct. 1-7 as “National 4-H Week.”

As part of the preparation for the new fiscal year, the court approved a 3.2% mandated increase for employees tied to national inflation. Houston County Judge Jim Lovell submitted an affidavit to lower his yearly salary as District Court Judge Pam Fletcher did the same.

Lovell asked for prayers for the victim of the recent hit-and-run accident in the Crockett square, telling the court he had spoken with her that morning as she was preparing to enter surgery. As of press time, there was no update on her condition. Crockett Police Department is still searching for the second driver involved in the accident who fled the scene.

The sheriff’s department announced they had lost a long time dispatcher and other transfers were approved at the department.

Funding was officially accepted by the court which had been approved through Texas Senate Bill 22 which totaled $700,000 designed to support rural sheriff’s offices and rural prosecutor’s offices. The court warned this funding was very much welcomed, but could be ended at any time by the same legislature. Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove told the court he had told his people they will use needed funding as long as it lasts, but it could end at any time, which might affect certain programs or employees.

The court also approved use of Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) funds for upcoming area events including “The Grand Ol’ Halloween Show” Oct. 7 and the Mark Chestnut concert Oct. 27, both at the Crockett Civic Center.

The court also approved:

A lease purchase for a 2024 Mack dump truck for Precinct Two

Confirming Tuesdays for commissioner court meetings

Revised bylaws and board members for the Houston County Child Welfare Board

Information regarding surplus inventory and inventory transfers between departments

Considering nominees for candidates to the 2024-2025 Houston County Appraisal District Board of Directors

