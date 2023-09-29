Crockett Bulldogs Celebrate Homecoming
By Greg Ritchie
Messenger Reporter
CROCKETT – Crockett High School and the Bulldogs varsity football team celebrated their homecoming game and festivities with all the pageantry and ceremony traditional to the event, including the official induction of this year’s Ring of Honor nominees. During the halftime show, the crowning of the official Homecoming King and Queen their court, along with recognition of many of the high school’s clubs and groups.
The ceremonies began long before kickoff, with the Ring of Honor ceremony held to induct this year’s nominees, nominated by the public and voted on by the CISD board of trustees. This year’s inductees were Julius “JJ” Brown, Kristy Chavis, Demond Denman, Dr. John Garner and Brandon Warfield. Denman, Head Coach of football at Centerville had to depart early to coach his own Friday night game, but had representatives stand in his place. Brown made a generous donation to the Crockett High School Athletic Booster Club. The inductees were honored at the ceremony as their names will be added to the other members of the Ring of Honor displayed at the entrance to Monte Jack Driskell Stadium.
The game itself between the Bulldogs and the Shepherd Pirates was much closer than the final score would seem, with the score at the end of the first half a nail-biting 14-13 in favor of Shepherd. The Bulldogs held the Pirates to eight points in both the third and fourth quarters but was unable to score in the later parts of the game, giving up a tough loss with the final score of 30-13.
The halftime show is always a time for the school to crown their homecoming court and honor those students outstanding in many of the school’s activities. Congratulations to all those students and the families who support them during the homecoming festivities:
- King and Queen – Jesus Guzman and Andrea Villanueva
- Prince and Princess – Riley Rischer and Stacia Parker
- Duke and Duchess – Edward Kane and Julia Tapia
- Junior Class – McKenzie Mitchell and Antonio Ledesma
- Sophomore Class – Akedria Delane and De’avion Walker
- Freshman Class – Nayelli Popoca and Jacorrian Griffin
- Student Council – Jada Jones and Bryson Johnson
- National Honor Society – Mia Gonzalez and Alonzo Cervantez
- Volleyball – A’Christa Price and Aaron Bahena-Villanueva
- Band – Littzy Navarro and Joseph Tuggle
- Cross Country – Anthony Contreras and Cathay Saavedra
- Drama – Jennifer Mendez and Christoppher Hernandez
- Football Sweetheart – Victoria Medel and Ty Delane
- FFA – Ruth Perez and Brian Fiolek
- Gaming Club – Donna Jean Colbert and Leonbert Pare
- Investment Club – Lauren Maitland and Marcus Moore
- Soccer – Gisela Gonzalez and Alonzo Cervantez
- Spanish Club – Jasmine Quintero and Miguel Gonzelez-Ramirez
