Crockett Bulldogs Celebrate Homecoming

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett High School and the Bulldogs varsity football team celebrated their homecoming game and festivities with all the pageantry and ceremony traditional to the event, including the official induction of this year’s Ring of Honor nominees. During the halftime show, the crowning of the official Homecoming King and Queen their court, along with recognition of many of the high school’s clubs and groups.

The ceremonies began long before kickoff, with the Ring of Honor ceremony held to induct this year’s nominees, nominated by the public and voted on by the CISD board of trustees. This year’s inductees were Julius “JJ” Brown, Kristy Chavis, Demond Denman, Dr. John Garner and Brandon Warfield. Denman, Head Coach of football at Centerville had to depart early to coach his own Friday night game, but had representatives stand in his place. Brown made a generous donation to the Crockett High School Athletic Booster Club. The inductees were honored at the ceremony as their names will be added to the other members of the Ring of Honor displayed at the entrance to Monte Jack Driskell Stadium.

The 2023 Crockett Independent School District Bulldog Ring of Honor included from left: Dr. John Garner, Kristy Chavis, (not pictured Demond Desmond) represented by children Dillon Denman and Brooke Denman), Julius “J.J.” Brown and Brandon Warfield.

The game itself between the Bulldogs and the Shepherd Pirates was much closer than the final score would seem, with the score at the end of the first half a nail-biting 14-13 in favor of Shepherd. The Bulldogs held the Pirates to eight points in both the third and fourth quarters but was unable to score in the later parts of the game, giving up a tough loss with the final score of 30-13.

The halftime show is always a time for the school to crown their homecoming court and honor those students outstanding in many of the school’s activities. Congratulations to all those students and the families who support them during the homecoming festivities:

King and Queen – Jesus Guzman and Andrea Villanueva

Prince and Princess – Riley Rischer and Stacia Parker

Duke and Duchess – Edward Kane and Julia Tapia

2023 Crockett ISD Homecoming King and Queen Jesus Guzman and Andrea Villanueva

2023 Homecoming Prince and Princess Riley Rischer and Stacia Parker

2023 Homecoming Duke and Duchess Edward Kane and Julia Tapia

Junior Class – McKenzie Mitchell and Antonio Ledesma

Sophomore Class – Akedria Delane and De’avion Walker

Freshman Class – Nayelli Popoca and Jacorrian Griffin

Student Council – Jada Jones and Bryson Johnson

National Honor Society – Mia Gonzalez and Alonzo Cervantez

Volleyball – A’Christa Price and Aaron Bahena-Villanueva

Band – Littzy Navarro and Joseph Tuggle

Cross Country – Anthony Contreras and Cathay Saavedra

Drama – Jennifer Mendez and Christoppher Hernandez

Football Sweetheart – Victoria Medel and Ty Delane

FFA – Ruth Perez and Brian Fiolek

Gaming Club – Donna Jean Colbert and Leonbert Pare

Investment Club – Lauren Maitland and Marcus Moore

Soccer – Gisela Gonzalez and Alonzo Cervantez

Spanish Club – Jasmine Quintero and Miguel Gonzelez-Ramirez

