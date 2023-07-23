Sunday Sitdown

Deputy Kasey Ballard

Houston County Sheriff’s Office

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

What made you want to get into law enforcement?

“There wasn’t just one thing that made me want to take up law enforcement as a career. I feel like through life, everybody experiences different things. Law enforcement was kind of a shining star – they help people and I’ve always been somebody who wanted to help people. I don’t know if you’ve ever pulled up on an accident and stayed in the vehicle and called 911. I was the one that jumped out, pulling people out of cars to make sure everybody’s okay and yelling for other people to call 911. I just have the desire to help people in need.”

How has your first year as a deputy been?

“Because I was in dispatch for so long, I had a little bit more knowledge on what the job was actually going to be. I was more realistic. I had a little preview but I did think it was going to be a lot more rough and tumble, hands-on high speed pursuits and crazy stuff all the time. And it’s not like that all the time. You know, there are days where yes, that’s exactly what it is – you never know what’s going to happen. You’re going to do something simple and it turns into something major. It’s been a learning process but it’s been good.”

What part have you enjoyed most?

“My favorite part of the job is when we go out to these calls. I personally take a lot of calls involving children: assaults, beyond physical sometimes to things that are truly terrible, things people don’t talk about. I handle that kind of stuff a lot. It’s really rewarding to look at someone and say, ‘I’m actually here to make sure that what’s happened to you is never going to happen again. I’m here to take away this pain. As far as I can, within the scope of my abilities, I’m here to help you. And what I can’t do, I know somebody who can.’ That’s really rewarding and that’s been the best part for me.”

What has been the hardest part for you as a female officer?

“I think I maybe take things a little bit more closer to the chest than some other people. but It’s important to have a good support group. The people you work with, the environment, being able to have a good connection with the people – and not just in the sheriff’s office. It’s Crockett PD, Grapeland PD. We’ve been in situations where they have 100% come through and saved the day. I think it’s important to have this support network.”

What are your longterm plans?

“Actually, it’s funny you ask that because yes, I do have some longterm plans. I’m new – I’ve only got a year on the job – but I do love Houston County. I plan on being here forever. I want to grow within the department. I want to keep learning and being involved. I want to move up the ranks and eventually – it may be just a rookie dream – but I might eventually want to run for sheriff. But I have a lot to grow and learn before then.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]