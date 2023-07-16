Summer’s Almost Over – Are You Ready For School?
By Greg Ritchie
Messenger Reporter
EAST TEXAS – With many schools in the area adopting adjusted or four-day school weeks, the lost minutes on Mondays or Fridays needed to be made up by slightly extending the school year. This turned the traditional three-month summer break into a two-month break.
Local schools are busy getting lesson plans together as maintenance crews polish, hammer, repair, replace and check everything to make the schools shine when the kiddos return.
Here is the information The Messenger has regarding school start dates in our area:
Crockett ISD
Teachers return: July 27
Students Return: August 7
Grapeland ISD
Teachers return: August 7
Students Return: August 16
Latexo ISD
Teachers return: August 1
Students Return: August 7
Lovelady ISD
Teachers return: August 8
Students Return: August 15
Kennard ISD
Teachers return: August 1
Students Return: August 3
Elkhart ISD
Teachers return: August 1
Students Return: August 7
Slocum ISD
Teachers return: August 1
Students Return: August 2
