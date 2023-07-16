Summer’s Almost Over – Are You Ready For School?

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – With many schools in the area adopting adjusted or four-day school weeks, the lost minutes on Mondays or Fridays needed to be made up by slightly extending the school year. This turned the traditional three-month summer break into a two-month break.

Local schools are busy getting lesson plans together as maintenance crews polish, hammer, repair, replace and check everything to make the schools shine when the kiddos return.

Here is the information The Messenger has regarding school start dates in our area:

Crockett ISD

Teachers return: July 27

Students Return: August 7

Grapeland ISD

Teachers return: August 7

Students Return: August 16

Latexo ISD

Teachers return: August 1

Students Return: August 7

Lovelady ISD

Teachers return: August 8

Students Return: August 15

Kennard ISD

Teachers return: August 1

Students Return: August 3

Elkhart ISD

Teachers return: August 1

Students Return: August 7

Slocum ISD

Teachers return: August 1

Students Return: August 2

