Houston County District Attorney Grand Jury Meets

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney Donna Gordon Kaspar met with Houston County grand jury members Monday, May 22 and 17 cases were “true billed.” The names, information and offenses are as follows:

Justin Weldon Bailey, Crockett, Prohibited weapon

Chrysathesus Demon Davis, Crockett, Burglary of habitation

Christopher Fuentez, Crockett, forgery elderly, theft elderly

Markita Shantrell Garrett, Madisonville, Aggravated assault with deadly weapon, deadly conduct

Alice Shianne Horton, Huntington, Possession of controlled substance, theft

Darius Deonte Johnson, Tyler, Prohibited substance in correctional facility

Aaron Kyle Luce, Grapeland, Continuous family violence

Billy Vaughn Patton, Jr., Grapeland, Possession of controlled substance, criminal mischief

Korrine Cherrelle Reyes, Crockett, Evading arrest or detention in a vehicle

Frederick Fitzgerald Scott, Crockett, Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Rickey Scurlock, Crockett, Attempted tampering with evidence

Willie Bufius Scurlock, Pennington, Possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Arthur Cory Stowe, Crockett, Continuous sexual assault of child.victim under 14 years of age

Linnie Paige Thompson, Crockett, Possession of controlled substance

James Arthur Williams, Crockett, Aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]