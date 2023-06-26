Houston County District Attorney Grand Jury Meets
By Greg Ritchie
Messenger Reporter
HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney Donna Gordon Kaspar met with Houston County grand jury members Monday, May 22 and 17 cases were “true billed.” The names, information and offenses are as follows:
- Justin Weldon Bailey, Crockett, Prohibited weapon
- Chrysathesus Demon Davis, Crockett, Burglary of habitation
- Christopher Fuentez, Crockett, forgery elderly, theft elderly
- Markita Shantrell Garrett, Madisonville, Aggravated assault with deadly weapon, deadly conduct
- Alice Shianne Horton, Huntington, Possession of controlled substance, theft
- Darius Deonte Johnson, Tyler, Prohibited substance in correctional facility
- Aaron Kyle Luce, Grapeland, Continuous family violence
- Billy Vaughn Patton, Jr., Grapeland, Possession of controlled substance, criminal mischief
- Korrine Cherrelle Reyes, Crockett, Evading arrest or detention in a vehicle
- Frederick Fitzgerald Scott, Crockett, Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Rickey Scurlock, Crockett, Attempted tampering with evidence
- Willie Bufius Scurlock, Pennington, Possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
- Arthur Cory Stowe, Crockett, Continuous sexual assault of child.victim under 14 years of age
- Linnie Paige Thompson, Crockett, Possession of controlled substance
- James Arthur Williams, Crockett, Aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]