Grapeland 2023 Graduation

ByGreg Ritchie

All pictures courtesy of Marsha Skidmore

Logan Ray – Closing remarks
Michael Minter – gives the Benediction
Justin Mars – leading the School Song Hail to the Sandies
GHS Principal Aimee Johnson certifies the Class of 2023 as eligible to graduate.
Emily Hannah – Presentation of flowers to the parents
Coach Zeke Green – Keynote speaker (speech was about adversity and perserverance)
Trinity Miller – Presentation of the Senior Class Gift (door mat from the class of 2023)
Marley Duhon – Valedictorian
Daria Konkova – Salutatorian
Omarian Wiley and Jeremy Pierce lead the Pledge of Allegiance to the US and Texas
Kyelan Beazley – Invocation
Cole Goolsby – Welcome
Daria Konkova, Salutatorian and Marley Duhon, Valedictorian
The top five students in the 8th grade graduating class, announced at graduation. They are the incoming freshmen for 2023-24. Shaylie Rice, Aaliyah Tryon, Jett Currie, Hiliana Arvizu, and Braden Barron

