Elkhart Food Pantry Steps Up in Hard Times

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

ELKHART – Now in it’s seventh year, the Elkhart Food Pantry continues its work of coordinating with local schools and churches to hand out food to those who need a little extra help. The group holds a food pantry day each month providing locals with nutritious and well-planned meals, all from donations, grants and subsidies they find a way to cobble together each month to meet a growing demand.

The pantry serves those living in the Elkhart and Slocum school district areas and although they would like to help more, the pantry already struggles to keep up with rising demand and the rising prices of the foods themselves.

Started almost eight years ago by Becky Henderson and others, the pantry coordinates with local churches, the school districts, accepting donations of both money and food – along with the East Texas Food Bank.

This past Thursday, June 1, by 9 a.m. when they begin their distribution, there were already several lines of grateful residents lined up to take a little of the assistance the group distributes at First Baptist Church (FBC) in Elkhart.

With the economy suffering and food prices still unstable, “business” at the food pantry has doubled since it started, causing the group to look further to keep up with the needs of the community – and the costs of securing enough food for everyone. The group recently maxed-out, serving over 130 “customers.”

Now staffed by a small army of volunteers, The Messenger was able to see inside the operation where foods are collected and stored before being separated into packages with a little bit of everything. The group prides itself on being able to give out some protein, some vegetables – some of this and some of that to help people get through the month. Each month they feature a different food, this month for example, it was peanut butter.

Before COVID, people would come into the church and be able to “shop” for themselves, taking one of this and two of that – but now, the packages are prepared and put in people’s cars as they wait outside.

The uptake in people has its good and bad side, according to Holly Stephens, one of the pantry’s organizers.

“We’re happy we’re able to serve this number of people but we’re also sad it’s increased,” Stephens said. “These are people from all the different churches and most of them come every month with a heart to do this and they know what they’re doing. It’s a well-oiled machine!”

Among the volunteers this day were first-times and friends Kinley Cunningham and Austyn York. The two 14-year-olds would normally be sleeping in, hangin out on TikTok (or whatever kids get up to these days) – but Cunningham’s great-grandmother would have none of it, telling the two they were “volunteering” this day, like it or not.

“I’ve been putting food and cans in bags and making sure each bag has the right amount of food for families that need them,” Cunningham said. “I am a little sleepy, but it does feel good to help.”

14-year-olds Kinley Cunningham and Austyn York put their summer days to good use as they donate to pack food at the Elkhart Food Pantry.

The two just finished junior high at Elkhart ISD and will soon be freshmen at the big, intimidating high school campus on the highway. Both a little nervous and anxious about this, the young ladies were a bit of “new blood” in the pantry, working hard on their first day.

The two decided they will be fine taking their first steps in high school, as long as they stick together, with this reporter telling them if they have any trouble to take that great-grandma to the school with them – she sounds intimidating.

As the group kept the assembly line flowing and the cars came and went, Stephens said they put in all the hard work to help the community, plus people’s reactions make them know it’s all worth it.

“They’re very grateful; they’re wonderful. We do get to pray with them, sometimes, and we’re happy about that,” Stephens said. “Some of the training I have received is understanding about people having food insecurities and there are a lot of different variables that go into that. We want to bless them and they are thankful.”

The people working outside who have contact with people often tell the “inside crew” how much their work means to the community.

To donate money or food, help pack and distribute, congratulate the volunteers on their hard work or in some way be a part of the Elkhart Food Pantry, contact FBC Elkhart at (903)764-5110.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]