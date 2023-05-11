Crockett FFA Students Excel, Advance to State 

ByGreg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Independent School District (CISD) sent several of their FFA students to the Area IX convention, where several qualified for the state competitions. 

Proficiencies 

  • Ryan Arvizu – Landscape Management <Advanced to State>
  • Ashton Choate – Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication 
  • Christian Escalante – Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance (Placement) <Advanced to State>
  • Brian Fiolek – Wildlife Production and Management <Advanced to State>
  • Brian Fiolek – Environmental Science and Natural Resources Management  <Advanced to State>
  • Diana Gomez Mancilla – Small Animal Production and Care <Advanced to State>
  • Trinity Meadows – Sheep Production <Advanced to State>
  • Trinity Meadows – Goat Production 
  • Jennifer Mendez – Agricultural Education <Advanced to State>
  • Marcus Moore – Beef Production (Placement) <Advanced to State>
  • Ayriel Parker – Service-Learning <Advanced to State>
  • Ruth Perez – Specialty Animal Production <Advanced to State>
  • Ruth Perez – Agricultural Sales (Placement) <Advanced to State>
  • Israel Ramirez – Turf Grass Management <Advanced to State>
  • Bryson Smith – Agricultural Sales (Entrepreneurship)  <Advanced to State>
  • Meredith Tuggle – Poultry Production <Advanced to State>
  • Colton Aiken – Agriscience Integrated Systems  <Advanced to State>

Stars 

  • Juan Nava – Star Greenhand Agribusiness <2nd Place>
  • Susana Thompson – Star Greenhand Placement <2nd Place>
  • Colton Aiken – Star Chapter Agriscience <Advanced to State>
  • Diana Gomez Mancilla – Star Chapter Placement <Advanced to State>
  • Bryson Smith – Star Chapter Agribusiness <Advanced to State>
  • Service Learning and School Based Enterprise <Advanced to State> 
  • SL- Ayriel Parker and Jennifer Mendez 
  • SBE- Diana Gomez Mancilla, Sherlyn Garcia and Mia Davis

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected] 

