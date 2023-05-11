Crockett FFA Students Excel, Advance to State
By Greg Ritchie
Messenger Reporter
CROCKETT – Crockett Independent School District (CISD) sent several of their FFA students to the Area IX convention, where several qualified for the state competitions.
Proficiencies
- Ryan Arvizu – Landscape Management <Advanced to State>
- Ashton Choate – Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication
- Christian Escalante – Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance (Placement) <Advanced to State>
- Brian Fiolek – Wildlife Production and Management <Advanced to State>
- Brian Fiolek – Environmental Science and Natural Resources Management <Advanced to State>
- Diana Gomez Mancilla – Small Animal Production and Care <Advanced to State>
- Trinity Meadows – Sheep Production <Advanced to State>
- Trinity Meadows – Goat Production
- Jennifer Mendez – Agricultural Education <Advanced to State>
- Marcus Moore – Beef Production (Placement) <Advanced to State>
- Ayriel Parker – Service-Learning <Advanced to State>
- Ruth Perez – Specialty Animal Production <Advanced to State>
- Ruth Perez – Agricultural Sales (Placement) <Advanced to State>
- Israel Ramirez – Turf Grass Management <Advanced to State>
- Bryson Smith – Agricultural Sales (Entrepreneurship) <Advanced to State>
- Meredith Tuggle – Poultry Production <Advanced to State>
- Colton Aiken – Agriscience Integrated Systems <Advanced to State>
Stars
- Juan Nava – Star Greenhand Agribusiness <2nd Place>
- Susana Thompson – Star Greenhand Placement <2nd Place>
- Colton Aiken – Star Chapter Agriscience <Advanced to State>
- Diana Gomez Mancilla – Star Chapter Placement <Advanced to State>
- Bryson Smith – Star Chapter Agribusiness <Advanced to State>
- Service Learning and School Based Enterprise <Advanced to State>
- SL- Ayriel Parker and Jennifer Mendez
- SBE- Diana Gomez Mancilla, Sherlyn Garcia and Mia Davis
Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]