Crockett FFA Students Excel, Advance to State 

CROCKETT – Crockett Independent School District (CISD) sent several of their FFA students to the Area IX convention, where several qualified for the state competitions.

Proficiencies

Ryan Arvizu – Landscape Management <Advanced to State>

Ashton Choate – Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication

Christian Escalante – Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance (Placement) <Advanced to State>

Brian Fiolek – Wildlife Production and Management <Advanced to State>

Brian Fiolek – Environmental Science and Natural Resources Management <Advanced to State>

Diana Gomez Mancilla – Small Animal Production and Care <Advanced to State>

Trinity Meadows – Sheep Production <Advanced to State>

Trinity Meadows – Goat Production

Jennifer Mendez – Agricultural Education <Advanced to State>

Marcus Moore – Beef Production (Placement) <Advanced to State>

Ayriel Parker – Service-Learning <Advanced to State>

Ruth Perez – Specialty Animal Production <Advanced to State>

Ruth Perez – Agricultural Sales (Placement) <Advanced to State>

Israel Ramirez – Turf Grass Management <Advanced to State>

Bryson Smith – Agricultural Sales (Entrepreneurship) <Advanced to State>

Meredith Tuggle – Poultry Production <Advanced to State>

Colton Aiken – Agriscience Integrated Systems <Advanced to State>

Stars

Juan Nava – Star Greenhand Agribusiness <2nd Place>

Susana Thompson – Star Greenhand Placement <2nd Place>

Colton Aiken – Star Chapter Agriscience <Advanced to State>

Diana Gomez Mancilla – Star Chapter Placement <Advanced to State>

Bryson Smith – Star Chapter Agribusiness <Advanced to State>

Service Learning and School Based Enterprise <Advanced to State>

SL- Ayriel Parker and Jennifer Mendez

SBE- Diana Gomez Mancilla, Sherlyn Garcia and Mia Davis

