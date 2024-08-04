Congressman Pete Sessions To Hold Town Hall At Latexo ISD

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – 17th Texas Congressman Pete Sessions announced a town hall at Latexo Independent School District (LISD) to honor the school’s math team and speak with voters for Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Latexo High School Gymnasium, located at 298 FM 2663 in Latexo, from 6:30-7:30 a.m.

Sessions is hosting the town hall in Houston County to honor the 12-time state champion Latexo Math Team and their coach, Audrey Cravens. Sessions is inviting residents to congratulate the team and to hear an update on the current events in Texas’ 17th Congressional District and Washington, D.C.

The congressman is asking for attendees to prepare questions and feedback for discussion, as this will be a time for constituents to share their thoughts, concerns and opinions on how Congressman Sessions can serve Deep East Texas in Congress as well as a celebration of the great educational achievements of the Latexo Math Team.

