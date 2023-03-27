Trinity Man’s Body Found After Intense Search

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

TRINITY COUNTY – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace put out an alert for missing 74-year-old Jerry Lynn Bailey reported to have last been seen Tuesday, March 21 around 1 p.m. Bailey had been spotted in his boat near a private dock.

Bailey had gone out in camouflage rain gear to check fishing lines near Onalaska. Concerns were raised given Bailey was known to have a heart condition. Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert and asked residents to keep the area clear so law enforcement could comb the area.

Sadly, the sheriff’s office confirmed Bailey’s body had been found around 10:30 a.m. the next morning floating in his life jacket near his favorite fishing spot. Bailey’s boat was not recovered, leading investigators to believe Bailey may have capsized in the high winds reported that day.

The sheriff’s office went on to thank those who helped with the search and asked the community to pray for Bailey’s family.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]