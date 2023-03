Latexo Softball Team wins over district rival Leon, 13-0 at a home game Monday, March 13. In this picture, Rowdy Stokes celebrates after making it on base to start a scoring run for the Lady Tigers

Latexo outfielder Cammy Parrish dives to make the out as Latexo Lady Tigers softball team defeats Leon, 13-0.

Latexo Tiger Lauren Woodard launches a pitch at Leon in the Monday, Mar. 13 game at Latexo schools.