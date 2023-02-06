Bulldog Collins Signs with Trinity Valley

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett High School football and basketball star Jadyn Collins signed to play quarterback at Trinity Valley Community College at a ceremony held at the high school Wednesday, Feb. 1 with family, coaches and fellow students joining in the celebration.

The 6’4” senior is active in Bulldog athletics and could have played any of a number of sports to go into college but having been the Crockett starting quarterback, Collins said football was what he really wanted to play.

This year Collins passed for 960 yards with another 897 rushing. The Bulldogs season did not end as well as could have been but Crockett Independent School District (CISD) Athletic Coordinator and Head Coach Alton Dixon said Collins is a hard worker and multi-talented player.

“I think he’s looking to put his 100% focus into football beyond high school,” Dixon said. “He has been committed to the process and I am very pleased with this young man. His family has done a great job bringing him up and this is part of the reward you get when you work so hard.”

Trinity Community College is based in Athens, Texas with a little over 7,000 students spread over four campuses.

Jordyn laughed when told some people thought he played basketball even better than football.

“Football is just where my heart’s at – it’s what I love to do,” Collins said smiling.

Crockett High School Principal Deborah Revels also mentioned Collins’ talent in the classroom and on the field and asked Trinity Valley to show him some love.

“I thought he might go basketball, he could go football, he could go track – he could go play any one of them!” Revels said. “So I hope Trinity Valley treats him right over there.”

CISD Superintendent John Emerich was happy one of our own would be going on to bigger and better things.

“We are certainly proud of Jadyn and his efforts and we’re proud of all of our kids,” Emerich said. “We want to see them all go on and do great things and hopefully for him that means to get to go and play football a few more years.”

Coach Dixon said it means a lot when one of our own is recognized for his achievements and given the opportunity to do more.

“It speaks volumes that a Houston County young man can play this position,” Dixon said. “He got some other offers where people asked him to play things he hasn’t done but quarterback is what he loves and that’s what he’s going to be able to do and prove himself.”

All agreed the work ethic instilled in Collins at Crockett was the key to his success and should be what keeps him going moving forward.

“I hope he takes from here that he has to work hard – things don’t come easy,” Principal Revels noted. “He has to work hard at it and he is a very hard worker in the classroom. I think he’s got a bond with our coaches here. So I appreciate him for that.”

Collins agreed this was the lesson he had learned during his time at CISD.

“Things are going to be tough but when they get tough, you have to dig down and get through it,” Collins said.

Collins signed the contract with family around him and said he was ready for a more independent life although not too far from his home and family in Houston County.

“I think I will be able to handle it,” Collins said. “It shouldn’t faze me too much.”

Aside from football, Collins plans to study kinesiology at Trinity Valley.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]