Sheriff Announces Homicide Investigation in Houston County

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of a 60-year old Crockett man, who died on Jan. 15 from injuries sustained from a gunshot.

Rumors had been rampant regarding the situation from barber shops to coffee shops, however, until a public statement had been made by law enforcement, The Messenger was unwilling to speculate or confirm any of the rumors.

The Sheriff’s office has been working diligently – but quietly – to investigate the crime, but did share some information with the public on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove reports: “Sunday, January 15, 2023 at approximately 10:45 p.m. an individual identified as Bryant (Hoss) Ellis of Crockett walked into the Crockett Medical Center Emergency Room and said that he had been shot. Ellis later passed away from his condition, prompting a ‘Homicide’ investigation by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The Crime Scene was processed and evidence was collected. This evidence was taken to the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab for forensic analysis. Investigators have conducted numerous interviews and are following up on leads daily. This investigation is still active so the information released by the Sheriff’s Office will be limited to protect the integrity of the case. If you have any information on this case please call the Sheriff’s Office at 936-544-2862.”

Ellis’ passing had been noted in the obituary section of The Messenger without alluding to the cause of death, which has now been revealed.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

