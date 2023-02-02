Grapeland School Celebrates UIL Wins
Grapeland ISD students gather to celebrate their recent success in 7th and 8th grade UIL competitions!
- 1st place 8th grade Listening Skills:
- Jackson Daniels, Braydon Barron, Cooper LeBlanc, Madalynn Briggs
- 1st place individual, Cooper LeBlanc, 2nd place individual, Jackson Daniels, 6th place individual, Madalynn Briggs
- 3rd place 8th grade Maps Graphs and Charts
- Jaleah Runner, Aaliyah Tryon and Trinity Luce
- Aaliyah Tryon, 3rd place 8th grade ready writing
- 6th place 8th grade editorial writing, 3rd place Maps/Graphs and Charts
- Gabrielle Reynolds, 6th place 7th grade ready writing
- 2nd place 7th grade Calculator team: Alex Perez, Collin Lovett, Gabrielle Reynolds and Cayleigh Lovett
- 1st place 7th grade Spelling team:
- Alexa Reynolds, Trace Brazil, Cayleigh Lovett
- 1st place 7th grade spelling, Trace Brazil
- 1st place 7th grade Chess, Alex Perez, Alexa Reynolds, Chandler Coleman
- Alex Perez, 1st place individual Chess and Alexa Reynolds, 3rd place individual Chess
- 3rd place 7th grade social studies team: Cash Huff, Cameron Culpepper and not pictured, Ethan Hutcherson
- 2nd place individual, Ethan Hutcherson