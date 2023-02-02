Grapeland School Celebrates UIL Wins

Grapeland ISD students gather to celebrate their recent success in 7th and 8th grade UIL competitions!

1st place 8th grade Listening Skills:

Jackson Daniels, Braydon Barron, Cooper LeBlanc, Madalynn Briggs

1st place individual, Cooper LeBlanc, 2nd place individual, Jackson Daniels, 6th place individual, Madalynn Briggs

3rd place 8th grade Maps Graphs and Charts

Jaleah Runner, Aaliyah Tryon and Trinity Luce

Aaliyah Tryon, 3rd place 8th grade ready writing

6th place 8th grade editorial writing, 3rd place Maps/Graphs and Charts

Gabrielle Reynolds, 6th place 7th grade ready writing

2nd place 7th grade Calculator team: Alex Perez, Collin Lovett, Gabrielle Reynolds and Cayleigh Lovett

1st place 7th grade Spelling team:

Alexa Reynolds, Trace Brazil, Cayleigh Lovett

1st place 7th grade spelling, Trace Brazil

1st place 7th grade Chess, Alex Perez, Alexa Reynolds, Chandler Coleman

Alex Perez, 1st place individual Chess and Alexa Reynolds, 3rd place individual Chess

3rd place 7th grade social studies team: Cash Huff, Cameron Culpepper and not pictured, Ethan Hutcherson

2nd place individual, Ethan Hutcherson