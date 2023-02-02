|

Grapeland School Celebrates UIL Wins

ByGreg Ritchie

Grapeland ISD students gather to celebrate their recent success in 7th and 8th grade UIL competitions!

  • 1st place 8th grade Listening Skills:
  • Jackson Daniels, Braydon Barron, Cooper LeBlanc, Madalynn Briggs
  • 1st place individual, Cooper LeBlanc, 2nd place individual, Jackson Daniels, 6th place individual, Madalynn Briggs
  • 3rd place 8th grade Maps Graphs and Charts
  • Jaleah Runner, Aaliyah Tryon and Trinity Luce
  • Aaliyah Tryon, 3rd place 8th grade ready writing
  • 6th place 8th grade editorial writing, 3rd place Maps/Graphs and Charts
  • Gabrielle Reynolds, 6th place 7th grade ready writing
  • 2nd place 7th grade Calculator team: Alex Perez, Collin Lovett, Gabrielle Reynolds and Cayleigh Lovett
  • 1st place 7th grade Spelling team:
  • Alexa Reynolds, Trace Brazil, Cayleigh Lovett
  • 1st place 7th grade spelling, Trace Brazil
  • 1st place 7th grade Chess, Alex Perez, Alexa Reynolds, Chandler Coleman 
  • Alex Perez, 1st place individual Chess and Alexa Reynolds, 3rd place individual Chess
  • 3rd place 7th grade social studies team: Cash Huff, Cameron Culpepper and not pictured, Ethan Hutcherson
  • 2nd place individual, Ethan Hutcherson

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply