Houston County Auditor Recognized by Texas Auditors Association

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court met in downtown Crockett Tuesday, Jan. 24. The commissioners approved renovation for a new office for Justice of the Peace Precinct Two Ronnie Jordan and Houston County Auditor Melissa Jeter was honored by a Texas group of county auditors.

Kris Klein, auditor for Guadalupe County and past President of the Texas Association of County Auditors (TACA) traveled to the meeting to present Jeter with the Jerry Ware Leadership Award. The award was started in 1994 and is awarded by the association for exceptional professionalism, leadership, self-discipline, ethics, loyalty, friendship, faith, compassion, courage and service to others. This marked the first time an auditor from Houston County won the award. Ware was an exceptional county auditor in Jasper County who gave his time to many local and state organizations. Ware passed away in 1994 at the age of 41 of a malignant melanoma.

Klein said she was pleased to be able to come to beautiful Crockett to present the award personally. She praised Jeter for her work, not only as county auditor, but someone active in the state organization who trains county auditors in their jobs. Jeter is a past president of TACA and her presentations on topics such as the Hotel and Occupancy tax have drawn auditors from counties big and small to get more familiarized with the topic. Klein told the commissioners Jeter has “good East Texas common sense” and many county auditors ask themselves, “What would Melissa Jeter do?”

Commissioners were treated with cookies before the recent court meeting. Pictured left to right, Gary Lovell, Willie Kitchen, Judge Jim Lovell, Gene Stokes and Jimmy Henderson

The Messenger was fortunate to have done a story recently about Jeter and her work for the county, along with her personal losses. She told the court she was happy her mother, husband John and all the officials were able to be present and see her receive the award.

“I learn so much every day,” an emotional Jeter said. “It will be 25 years doing this job and I learn something every day. So thank you all.”

Houston County Elections Administrator Cynthia Lum told the court she will need to find alternatives for the upcoming elections in May as some of the local school libraries will not be available. She also advised the court they will need to review polling places and precinct lines in March or April before the elections.

In other court business:

The court approved the transfer of a VHF radio from the Sheriff’s department to Houston County Search and Rescue. Sheriff Hargrove told the court the radio will be used in one of their mobile units. He praised search and rescue for their efforts in helping the sheriff’s department

The court appointed Joshua Caldwell as the new Veterans Service Officer after the resignation of the previous officer Milton Ladnier at the end of 2022.

A request for use of the county hotel occupancy tax was not approved for Latexo Baptist Church which will be hosting a dinner to benefit Latexo High School seniors Feb. 11. The commissioners pointed out the fund is to promote tourism to the county but encouraged the group to keep track of out-of-town visitors so the court could consider the matter next time. Judge Lovell told the members the court supported them 100% but must be careful how the limited funds are used.

A renovation was approved for the county property located at 112 East Houston Avenue in Crockett to become the office and court for Houston County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace Ronnie Jordan. The courthouse needs repairs and the third floor occupants will be relocated as soon as possible.

With the retirement of Carolyn Raines the Houston County Human Resources Committee needs a replacement member. Recently sworn in District Clerk Laura Goolsby was nominated and approved to take her place.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]