Friday Night Football Roundup

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Here is a summary of varsity football action in the high schools in our area from games played last Friday, Oct. 7:

Crockett: The Bulldogs pulled off a big win at home Friday against district rival Coldspring-Oakhurst – with a final score of 49-26. Bulldog Quarterback Jadyn Collins finished the game with six complete passes out of 10 attempts for 166 yards. Collins rushed 18 times for an additional 256 yards. Junior Devin Bedford had five receptions for 142 yards. Junior Tywion Delane contributed with 57 yards rushing and 24 in receptions. The Bulldogs are 1-2 in district play and have a bye week this week with a well deserved break.

Grapeland: The Sandies took on the Joaquin Rams in an away district game. Joaquin came into the game a heavy favorite – already 2-0 in district play. By the end of the first quarter, it was already Joaquin in the lead with a score of 35-0. By the halftime mark it was 42-0. With only six minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Grapeland rallied for a late rushing touchdown and a further two-point conversion. The Rams only allowed the Sandies 120 total yards of offense, 65 passing and 55 on the ground. With the Sandies giving up a total of two fumbles and one interception, the Rams were just too much – the final score ended up 42-8. The Sandies will rally this Friday night at 7 p.m. in their homecoming match against 3-3 Shelbyville.

Lovelady: The undefeated Lions faced their first district opponent last week in their homecoming game and did not let Lions fans down. The Colmseneil Bulldogs were no match for Lovelady. Running back Cortavies Whitaker went for a 71-yard run to get the scoring started for the Lions. Dayvian Skinner – not to be outdone – then gave the Lions another touchdown after a 75-yard run. With the score already 40-0, Whitaker followed up with a 49-yard run and would finish the game with 120 yards rushing. Another key to the Lion offense e was #32 Lataviouce Easterling with three touchdowns and 87 passing yards. Lovelady racked up 482 total yards with their 68-12 victory. The Lions will travel to Hull-Daisetta this Friday at 7 p.m. for their next district match.

Elkhart: The Elks lost their first district game at Buffalo last Friday, 27-8. The Elks got the early score with some long passes from Quarterback Trystyn Tidrow to Running-Back Jayden Chapman. Tidrow had a completion percentage of over 50% with 180 passing yards. Chapman finished the game with 10 receptions and 101 yards. In the end, the Elks gave the ball up too often – with two fumbles and three interceptions – allowing Buffalo to pull out the win. The Elks will take on Lexington Eagles in a home district game Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Elkhart ISD Student Journalist Ryleigh Glenn captured these shots of last Friday night’s Elkhart loss to Buffalo.

Elkhart ISD Student Journalist Ryleigh Glenn captured these shots of last Friday night’s Elkhart loss to Buffalo.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com