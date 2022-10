Crockett Medical Center (CMC) thanks all those who participated in their blood drive Thursday, Sept. 30. Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center had their coach outside the hospital with cookies, juice and prizes for donors. Messenger Publisher Kelly Nicol was on hand to donate blood and live stream the experience on social media. Pictured left to right: Houston County Sheriff Sgt. Mike McCreight, CMC’s Julie Lehr and Kelly Nicol

