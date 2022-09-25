Going Left is Un-American!

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Driving in Houston County is one of the reasons many people love to live here. Open spaces, big skies and quirky farms and stores. If freedom means anything – going for a drive out in the country sure seems to be a big part of it.

We cannot forget to be as courteous and kind to each other on the roads as we are in the local diner.

On many roads in the county there are two lanes going in each direction. The left lane is for passing only. You can verify this for yourself – don’t take our word for it. Note the signs on the road that say, “Left lane for passing only.”

By only using this lane for passing, the natural flow of traffic is maintained and cars do not need to go right or left. No one likes seeing that guy doing 90 on our county roads. The sheriffs or DPS will catch up to him eventually.

Sergeant Shana Clark with the Texas Department of Public Safety is in charge of the department’s safety education services. She warns that riding in the left lane can cause a lot of problems.

“Motorists traveling slower in the passing lane can impede traffic,” Sgt. Clark said. “It’s also unsafe when a driver attempts to pass multiple cars at once.”

More often than not, you will see someone riding the left lane for miles and miles without passing anyone. If they are going the same speed as a driver in the right lane, they are effectively blocking the highway.

Many believe that because at some point in their lives they will be turning left, it is acceptable to ride the whole journey in that left lane.

Not true, says the Texas Department of Safety. In fact, impeding the flow of traffic by riding in the left lane can get you a fine of up to $200.

The law says you can get into the left lane to pass someone and then as soon as it is safe, return to the right lane.

“The law is for you to stay in the right lane. If we can get you to stay out of the left lane, except to pass a slower car – that is what you need to do,” Clark added.

This is also proven to reduce accidents, since faster drivers do not need to go back into the right lane to pass.

Slower traffic is not the only possible problem caused by “hogging” the left lane.

“Drivers can become upset,” Clark noted. “It can create an unsafe situation and even a road rage situation and we don’t want that.”

So the next time you see the pickup doing 40 miles per hour in the left lane – feel pity for your less informed neighbors.

For any backseat drivers that see this kind of behavior – tell the driver to get back into the right lane!

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com